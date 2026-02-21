Why Women Ignore Pain Longer Than Men And How It Impacts Long-Term Health

Pain is often seen as a warning sign. It's a sign that something's off. But a lot of women tend to tough out pain longer than guys do. This is something we see everywhere, no matter the culture or age. Even though it might look like they're just really resilient or have a high pain tolerance, it often leads to serious health problems down the road for women. Knowing why this happens can help families, workplaces, and healthcare systems deal with it better.

Women's lives often normalise pain

From a young age, many women are taught to accept discomfort as part of life. Period cramps, childbirth, hormonal fluctuations, and menopause are described as natural phases. Because of this repeated exposure, pain is often treated as routine rather than alarming.

Over time, this shapes behaviour. When new pain appears, it is compared to past experiences and dismissed. A sharp pelvic pain is labelled as "just another cramp". Persistent fatigue is blamed on busy schedules. Chest discomfort is mistaken for acidity or stress. This normalisation delays medical consultation. By the time professional help is sought, the condition may have progressed.

Social norms make people keep quiet

Society often praises women for being strong, adaptable, and selfless. Many women put family, work, and caregiving before their own health, pushing pain aside to keep things going.

There's also that fear of seeming like they're overreacting. Studies have shown that women's pain is sometimes taken less seriously in clinical settings. Because of this, some women internalise the idea that discomfort should be tolerated quietly.

This cycle often unfolds as follows: Symptoms are downplayed, appointments are deferred, and over-the-counter remedies become the primary reliance. Consequently, underlying conditions may go undiagnosed. While this quiet perseverance might appear commendable, it ultimately carries significant repercussions.

Biological differences are a factor

The perception of pain is influenced by hormonal factors. Specifically, estrogen and progesterone play a role in how pain signals are processed within the nervous system. Variations in these hormone levels throughout the menstrual cycle can lead to changes in an individual's sensitivity to pain.

Research shows some chronic pain conditions are more common in women, like fibromyalgia, migraines, and autoimmune disorders. When pain is frequent, it might just become your new normal. But ongoing inflammation or nerve sensitivity can slowly damage organs or tissues, and ignoring repeated pain could let a disease get worse without you knowing.

Heart Disease: A Dangerous Example

Heart disease is often viewed as a male problem, but it remains one of the leading causes of death among women worldwide. Symptoms in women may differ from the classic crushing chest pain often described in men.

Women may experience:

Unusual fatigue

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Jaw, neck or back pain

Mild chest pressure rather than sharp pain

Because these symptoms appear subtle, they are frequently ignored. Delay in seeking emergency care increases the risk of complications. If you put off treatment, heart muscle damage gets worse. This shows how ignoring discomfort can directly impact survival.

People often overlook gynaecological conditions

People often brush off pelvic pain as just period cramps, but conditions like endometriosis, ovarian cysts, or PID can cause similar symptoms.

When chronic pelvic pain is ignored:

Fertility may be affected

Infections may spread

Surgical intervention may become more extensive

Endometriosis, for instance, often takes years to diagnose because severe cramps are normalised. During this delay, scar tissue can build up and cause long-term complications.

Mental Health and Chronic Pain

Persistent pain does not only affect the body. Pain can significantly impact one's mood, sleep, and overall well-being. When pain is left unaddressed, stress levels tend to remain elevated, leading to sustained high levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. Over time, this can potentially contribute to anxiety, depression, and a weakened immune system.

Furthermore, disrupted sleep can intensify the perception of pain, creating a challenging cycle that becomes increasingly difficult to interrupt. Chronic, untreated pain has been associated with several negative outcomes, including reduced productivity, social withdrawal, an increased reliance on painkillers, and a higher risk of dependency. Promptly addressing pain can substantially mitigate these risks.

Why Early Action Matters

Pain is information. It signals that the body requires attention. When addressed early, treatment is often simpler and less invasive. Recovery time is shorter and long-term damage is limited.

Early consultation helps in:

Identifying infections before they spread

Detecting cancer at an early stage

Managing autoimmune conditions effectively

Preventing irreversible organ damage

Ignoring pain may save time in the short term, but it often increases medical complexity later.

Changing the Narrative Around Women's Pain

Encouraging open conversations about symptoms is essential. Families and workplaces must support health appointments without guilt. Healthcare systems must recognise gender differences in symptom presentation. Education also plays a key role. Women need to be reminded that endurance is not the same as wellbeing. Listening to one's body is a form of strength, not weakness.

Pain should not be worn as a badge of honour. It should be treated as a message.

When women respond to that message promptly, long-term health outcomes improve. Lives are not only extended but also enhanced in quality. A culture that validates women's pain does more than reduce suffering. It protects future health in ways that are both measurable and profound. Understanding this shift transforms pain from something to tolerate into something to address wisely.

(By Dr. Jayaprakash Jayavelu, Chief Physiotherapist - BPT, MPT, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.