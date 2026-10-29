Can Menopause Affect Your Digestion? AIIMS-Trained Doctor Explains 5 Gut Changes

Menopause brings several changes to a woman's body, from hot flashes and night sweats to mood swings, sleep problems and changes in weight. However, digestive health is another area that deserves attention during this stage. Many women notice more bloating, constipation, acid reflux or changes in their bowel habits as they approach menopause, but these symptoms are not always linked to hormonal changes.

Menopause marks the end of menstrual periods, while perimenopause is the transition leading up to it. During this time, levels of hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone fluctuate and eventually decline. These changes can affect several body functions, including digestion, bowel movements and the gut microbiome, which refers to the community of bacteria and other microbes living in the digestive tract.

While digestive symptoms can have several causes, understanding the possible link between menopause and gut health can help women make better choices about their diet and daily routine.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, shares an Instagram post explaining five ways menopause can affect gut health and four habits that can help support digestion during this phase.

5 Ways Menopause Can Affect Your Gut

1. Digestive symptoms may begin or get worse

According to Dr Sethi, a survey of 564 women finds that 82% report digestive symptoms beginning or worsening around menopause. Bloating, acid reflux and changes in bowel habits are some of the concerns to watch for.

2. Constipation may become more common

Dr Sethi points to a 2025 survey in which 54% of perimenopausal and menopausal women report constipation. Staying hydrated, eating enough fibre, and remaining physically active can help support regular bowel movements.

3. Your gut bacteria may change

Research involving around 2,300 adults finds differences in gut bacteria associated with menopause. The gut microbiome plays a role in digestion and other body functions, making it an important part of overall health.

4. Your gut's protective barrier may change

A study involving 964 women finds increases in blood markers linked to impaired gut barrier function during the menopause transition. The gut barrier helps control what passes from the digestive tract into the bloodstream, although these findings do not mean every woman experiences the same changes.

5. Bloating may become a bigger concern

A 2026 study of more than 1,800 women finds that 65.6% have above-normal gas and bloating symptom scores. Persistent bloating, however, should not automatically be blamed on menopause, as other digestive conditions can also cause it.

4 Habits That Can Support Gut Health During Menopause

Dr Sethi also shares four practical habits women can include in their daily routine:

Aim for 25g of fibre daily: Include foods such as oats, lentils, beans, fruits, vegetables and whole grains to support bowel movements and feed beneficial gut bacteria. Increase fibre gradually and drink enough water.

Include foods such as oats, lentils, beans, fruits, vegetables and whole grains to support bowel movements and feed beneficial gut bacteria. Increase fibre gradually and drink enough water. Include fermented foods: Yoghurt, kefir and lassi can provide beneficial live cultures, depending on how they are prepared. Choose options that suit your digestion.

Yoghurt, kefir and lassi can provide beneficial live cultures, depending on how they are prepared. Choose options that suit your digestion. Eat 30 different plants a week: Try mixing fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds and legumes. Eating a wider variety of plant foods can support a diverse gut microbiome.

Try mixing fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds and legumes. Eating a wider variety of plant foods can support a diverse gut microbiome. Take a 10-minute walk after meals: A short walk can support blood sugar control and may help with digestive comfort.

These habits offer a practical starting point for women navigating menopause. However, persistent or severe digestive symptoms, blood in the stool, unexplained weight loss or ongoing changes in bowel habits need medical attention. Menopause may affect gut health, but it is important not to overlook other possible causes

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.