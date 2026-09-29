World Heart Day, observed on September 29 every year, aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular health. Heart disease is usually thought of as a health problem that mainly affects men. However, women too have a risk of several heart conditions, hence, it is important to understand how heart disease can affect women differently. Misconceptions about symptoms, age and risk factors can sometimes prevent women from recognising warning signs early.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr HM Madhukara, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Electronics City, said that misunderstandings about heart disease can contribute to delayed diagnosis and poorer outcomes in women. Some symptoms may be mistaken for acidity, anxiety or simple exhaustion, while certain risk factors may be overlooked. "Misunderstandings and misconceptions about symptoms and risk factors often lead to delayed diagnoses and poorer outcomes. Raising awareness about these silent misconceptions can empower women to take proactive steps toward early detection," said Dr Madhukara.

Myth 1: Heart Disease Can Only Affect Men

Women can also develop coronary artery disease, heart attacks, heart failure and other cardiovascular conditions. The risk can increase particularly after menopause, when changes in hormone levels can affect cardiovascular health. Women should not assume that they are protected from heart disease simply because of their gender. Regular health checks and awareness are important, particularly as women get older.

Myth 2: Housework Is Enough Exercise

Cooking, cleaning and other household activities involve movement, but they may not always provide enough moderate-intensity physical activity to improve cardiovascular fitness. Women should include regular exercise in addition to household chores. The amount and intensity of exercise should be appropriate for a person's age, health and fitness level. Activities such as:

Brisk walking: Can help improve cardiovascular fitness and support overall health.

Can help improve cardiovascular fitness and support overall health. Cycling: Provides an aerobic workout while engaging large muscle groups.

Provides an aerobic workout while engaging large muscle groups. Swimming: Offers a full-body form of aerobic exercise.

Offers a full-body form of aerobic exercise. Aerobic exercise: Regular aerobic activity can help improve fitness and support heart health.

Myth 3: I Am Too Young To Have A Heart Problem

Younger women can also develop heart disease. Dr Madhukara notes that patients as young as 28 years old have been diagnosed with heart disease, particularly when they have factors such as a stressful lifestyle or high-risk work environment. Several health and lifestyle factors can increase cardiovascular risk at a younger age, including:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Obesity

Smoking

Sedentary lifestyle

Long-term stress

Myth 4: A Heart Attack Always Causes Severe Chest Pain

A heart attack does not always present with severe or obvious chest pain. Women may experience chest discomfort, but symptoms can also be less typical. Possible warning signs include:

Breathing difficulties

Unusual or persistent fatigue

Chest pain or discomfort during exertion

Jaw discomfort or pain

Pain in the arm during physical activity

These symptoms may sometimes be mistaken for acidity, anxiety or exhaustion. As a result, a woman may delay seeking medical attention.

Myth 5: If My Cholesterol Is Normal, My Heart Is Safe

Cholesterol is only one part of a person's overall cardiovascular risk. A normal cholesterol level does not necessarily mean that the heart and blood vessels are completely free from risk. A more complete risk assessment should consider several factors, including:

Blood pressure

Blood sugar

HbA1c

Cholesterol levels

Weight and lifestyle factors

Smoking and tobacco use

Regular health checks can help identify risk factors that may otherwise go unnoticed. Looking at the overall risk profile rather than focusing on a single test can help with early detection and prevention.

How Women Can Protect Their Heart Health

Heart health depends on several everyday habits rather than one single measure. "A heart-healthy diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management, avoiding tobacco, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle are essential for lifelong cardiovascular health," said Dr Madhukara.

Women should also avoid tobacco and work towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Understanding the myths surrounding women's heart health can help reduce delays in recognising cardiovascular problems. "Kindly do not ignore these warning signs; listen to your heart and take care of it," Dr Madhukara added.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.