Why The First 5 Years Matter Most For Children With Down Syndrome

Down syndrome is a genetic condition wherein children are born with an extra chromosome. This happens because there's an unusual cell division which results in an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21. Most people have 23 pairs of chromosomes within each cell in their body, for a total of 46. A person with Down syndrome has an extra copy of chromosome 21, which means their cells contain 47 total chromosomes instead of 46. This eventually impacts how their brain and body develops. The extra genetic material causes developmental changes and physical features of Down syndrome.

According to the United Nations (UN), the estimated incidence of Down syndrome is between 1 in 1,000 to 1 in 1,100 live births worldwide. Each year, approximately 3,000 to 5,000 children are born with this chromosome disorder. According to the UN, "The quality of life of people with Down syndrome can be improved by meeting their health care needs, including regular check-ups with health professionals to monitor mental and physical condition and to provide timely intervention be it physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, counselling or special education."

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Sankalp Mohan, Senior Consultant- Neurology at Fortis Hospital Manesar said, "With early intervention, proper medical care, and supportive family environments, many children with Down syndrome can achieve significantly better developmental outcomes and improved quality of life."

What Is Early Intervention?

It is a systematic program of therapy, exercises, and activities designed to address developmental delays that may be experienced by children with Down syndrome or other disabilities, says the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). The most common early intervention services for babies with Down syndrome are physical therapy, speech and language therapy, and occupational therapy.

Why Is Early Intervention Important?

Dr Mohan added that the first five years of life represent a critical window for brain development in children with Down syndrome. "During this period, the brain undergoes rapid growth, forming millions of neural connections that influence cognition, language, motor skills, and social development. Because children with Down syndrome may have differences in brain structure and slower neural processing, early stimulation becomes especially important," he said.

According to the NDSS, the early years of a child's life is critical for their development. During these early years, the basic physical, cognitive, language, social, and self-help skills that lay the foundation for future progress are achieved according to predictable developmental patterns. "Children with Down syndrome typically face delays in certain areas of development, so early intervention is highly recommended. It can begin any time after birth, but the sooner it starts, the better.

Identifying Developmental Delays

Early identification of developmental delays allows timely intervention. Therapies such as physiotherapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy can significantly improve motor coordination, communication skills, and independence. For example, hypotonia (low muscle tone), commonly seen in Down syndrome, can delay milestones like sitting, crawling, and walking, but structured physiotherapy can help strengthen muscles and improve mobility.

The early years are also crucial for language development. Speech and language therapy started during infancy and toddler years can enhance communication skills and reduce learning difficulties later. In addition, early cognitive stimulation through play-based learning, social interaction, and structured educational programs supports brain plasticity - the brain's ability to adapt and form new connections.

Medical monitoring during this phase is equally important. Children with Down syndrome have a higher risk of conditions such as congenital heart disease, hearing impairment, thyroid dysfunction, and sleep apnoea, all of which can affect neurodevelopment if untreated.

It is important to understand that early intervention, ideally within the first five years, is vital during rapid neural growth. Using therapies like physiotherapy, speech, and occupational therapy can help address delays in motor skills, language, cognition, and self-help. Regular medical check-ups can be beneficial in managing other health risks like heart issues.

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