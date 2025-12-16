Why Repeating Winter Woollens Is Causing More Rashes And Fungal Infections; Doctor Shares Tips

Winter is often seen as a season that gives the skin a break from sweat, humidity and infections. But doctors across India are now reporting the opposite, a steady rise in skin rashes, itching and fungal infections, particularly among people who repeatedly wear unwashed woollens, thermals and heavy winter layers. The problem is not the cold itself, experts say, but the way winter clothing traps heat, sweat and microbes close to the skin. "In winter, sweat may not be visible, but it still collects under multiple layers," explains Dr Neha Rastogi, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Memorial Research Institute. "Thick clothing creates a warm, humid micro-environment near the skin, which weakens the skin barrier and allows irritation and fungal growth."

From itchy red patches under sweaters to recurring athlete's foot and ringworm, these conditions are increasingly being seen even in people with no prior skin problems. Add dry winter air, reduced bathing frequency and the habit of rewearing woollens without washing, and the risk multiplies. Understanding why winter skin infections rise, and how simple hygiene habits can prevent them, is key to keeping skin healthy through the colder months.

Why Winter Layers Increase Skin Problems

Contrary to popular belief, winter does not keep the body dry. The body continues to sweat, especially indoors, during long commutes, or while wearing multiple layers. "Thermals, sweaters and jackets trap heat and moisture close to the skin," says Dr Rastogi. "Areas like the armpits, groin, under the breasts, the back and the feet can stay damp for hours, even when the weather is cold."

This trapped moisture softens the skin's outer layer, increasing friction between the skin and fabric. Rough or textured materials like wool can then irritate the skin, leading to irritant contact dermatitis, marked by redness, itching and burning. According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS), prolonged moisture and friction are well-known triggers for dermatitis and rashes.

Why Fungal Infections Are More Common In Winter

Fungi such as Candida, Trichophyton and Malassezia naturally live on the skin without causing harm. Problems arise when warmth and moisture allow them to multiply unchecked. "The humid pockets created by winter clothing make it easier for fungi to overgrow," explains Dr Rastogi. "This is why we see more ringworm, yeast infections and athlete's foot during winter, especially in areas where clothing is tight or sweat accumulates."

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms that fungal infections thrive in warm, moist environments, regardless of external temperature. Thermals, socks and inner layers worsen the issue by holding sweat against the skin for prolonged periods, particularly when worn repeatedly without washing.

The Hidden Risk of Repeating Unwashed Woollens

One of the biggest winter habits driving skin infections is the repeated use of unwashed winter clothing. "Woollens and fleece dry slowly and hold on to sweat, oils and dead skin cells," says Dr Rastogi. "When these clothes are reworn without washing or airing properly, they become reservoirs for bacteria and fungal spores."

Scarves and collars accumulate sebum, makeup and saliva. Gloves and socks collect moisture and keratin debris. According to the National Health Service (NHS), contaminated fabrics can reintroduce fungi to the skin even after treatment, leading to recurrent infections.

How Dry Winter Air Makes It Worse

Cold weather reduces humidity indoors, drying out the skin and weakening its protective barrier. "When the skin barrier is already cracked or dry, it reacts more aggressively to sweat, friction and microbes," Dr Rastogi notes. "Even minor irritation can turn into a rash or infection." The American Academy of Dermatology explains that dry skin is more vulnerable to inflammation and infection, particularly in winter.

Common Warning Signs To Watch For

Persistent itching under clothes

Red or scaly patches in skin folds

Circular rashes with clear centers (ringworm)

Peeling or cracking skin between toes

Burning or soreness after sweating

Ignoring early symptoms often allows infections to spread or recur.

How to Prevent Winter Skin Rashes and Fungal Infections

Simple daily habits can significantly reduce risk:

Wash winter layers regularly, especially thermals, socks and innerwear

Air out woollens fully between uses

Shower after sweating, even in cold weather

Dry skin thoroughly before dressing, especially folds

Choose breathable fabrics for inner layers

Moisturise daily to strengthen the skin barrier

"These small steps break the cycle of moisture, friction and microbial buildup," says Dr Rastogi. "They make a big difference in preventing winter skin problems."

Winter skin rashes and fungal infections are not caused by cold weather alone, but by the habits that come with it. Repeating unwashed woollens, layering heavily without allowing the skin to breathe, and neglecting basic hygiene create ideal conditions for irritation and infection. With regular washing, proper drying and mindful layering, most winter skin issues are entirely preventable, allowing the skin to stay comfortable and healthy throughout the season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.