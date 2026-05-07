WHO Updates Hantavirus Outbreak Toolbox: How These Protocols Save Lives

The rare Andes strain of hantavirus, the only one capable of human-to-human transmission, has been confirmed in a passenger evacuated to South Africa from the Atlantic cruise MV Hondius. The deadly outbreak aboard an Atlantic cruise ship has killed three people as of now. As per the latest updates, three suspected case patients have been evacuated from the cruise ship and are on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands in coordination with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the ship's operator and national authorities from Cabo Verde, the United Kingdom, Spain and the Netherlands.

According to WHO, as of May 6, a total of 8 hantavirus cases have been reported on the cruise ship. WHO has recently updated the Hantavirus Outbreak Toolkit, sharing essential information about the deadly infection along with the latest updates.

The WHO Outbreak Toolkit is a specialised digital resource designed to standardise and accelerate the response to public health emergencies. It is primarily built for epidemiologists and field investigators working in resource-limited settings or complex emergencies where rapid, evidence-based tools are critical for saving lives.

It facilitates the rapid identification of the cause, severity, and risk of an outbreak's extension. It includes tools for both known infectious diseases and non-infectious hazards or unknown causes.

Major components of the Hantavirus toolkit

1. Key documents

WHO Fact sheet, which contains a current overview of the disease and its transmission.

PAHO guidelines offer comprehensive manuals for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment

CDC Standards mentioning updated case definitions and reporting protocols

2. Case definitions

To ensure that data is comparable across different regions, the toolkit provides standardised criteria for identifying cases.

Suspected case: A previously healthy person with high fever ( more than 38.5 degrees C) and acute respiratory distress requiring oxygen, or an unexplained death with pulmonary oedema.

A previously healthy person with high fever ( more than 38.5 degrees C) and acute respiratory distress requiring oxygen, or an unexplained death with pulmonary oedema. Confirmed case: A suspected case with laboratory proof, such as positive RT-PCR results, specific IgM antibodies, or hantavirus-specific antigens.

3. Data collection tools

While some electronic tools and line lists are currently unavailable for this specific disease, the toolkit includes notification forms for immediate reporting and sample shipment.

4. Laboratory and response tools

These resources guide the technical and safety aspects of the response:

Diagnostic protocols for both Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) and Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS).

Procedures for the safe handling of infectious agents in a laboratory setting.

Standard precautions to prevent further transmission.

WHO's latest updates on Hantavirus

Swiss officials have verified a hantavirus case involving a passenger from the MV Hondius cruise ship, who sought medical attention at a Zurich hospital. The individual is presently receiving treatment at a hospital in Zurich, Switzerland. The patient had responded to an email from the ship's operator informing the passengers of the health event.

Swiss authorities have confirmed a case of #hantavirus identified in a passenger from the MV Hondius cruise ship.



He had responded to an email from the ship's operator informing the passengers of the health event, and presented himself to a hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, and… pic.twitter.com/4mmBd7qSA4 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 6, 2026

Also read: How A Dutch Couple Became The First Hantavirus Patients Of The Current Outbreak

Three suspected hantavirus case patients have just been evacuated from the ship and are on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands.

Three suspected #hantavirus case patients have just been evacuated from the ship and are on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands in coordination with @WHO, the ship's operator and national authorities from Cabo Verde, the United Kingdom, Spain and the Netherlands.… pic.twitter.com/olQBk6tdGk — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 6, 2026

Also read: Hantavirus Outbreak: Authorities Evacuate Suspected Cases From Cruise Ship

According to news agency AFP, the World Health Organisation is tracing people on a flight between the island of Saint Helena and Johannesburg, taken by a cruise ship passenger who died of hantavirus.

Also read: WHO Tracing Over 80 People Taken By Hantavirus Victim

Key facts about hantavirus

According to WHO:

Hantaviruses are a group of viruses carried by rodents that can cause severe disease in humans. Humans usually get infected through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings or saliva.

Infection with hantaviruses can cause a range of illnesses, including severe disease and death. It can cause hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), a severe respiratory illness, with a case fatality rate up to 50%.

The Andes virus is the only strain out of the total 38 strains that is capable of human-to-human transmission.

Hantaviruses can also cause haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS).

Burden of disease

Hantavirus infections are not very common worldwide, but they come with a case fatality rate ranging from less than 1% to 15% in Asia and Europe, and can reach up to 50% in the Americas. It is estimated that globally, there are between 10,000 and over 100,000 infections annually, with the highest incidence found in Asia and Europe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.