West Nile Fever Reported In Kerala: Early Signs And Prevention Tips You Should Know

Health authorities have issued a caution after suspected cases of west nile fever were reported in Kerala. The cases have emerged from multiple areas, including Elanji, Eroor, Pallikkara, Ponekkara, and Palluruthy. While investigations are underway, officials have urged residents to remain vigilant and take preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection. According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the impact of west nile virus on the human body follows a predictable but dangerous ratio, 80% are asymptomatic. Most people never knew they were infected, and rest 20% of develop a "flu-like" illness. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhoea, or a skin rash. Recovery can take days, but fatigue and weakness can persist for months.

What Is West Nile Fever?

West nile fever is a viral infection primarily spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes. It is caused by the west nile virus, which is commonly found in birds and transmitted to humans via mosquitoes. Most people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms. However, in some cases, it can lead to illness ranging from mild fever to severe neurological complications.

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According to World Health Organistion, about 1 in 150 people infected with west nile fever will develop a severe form of the disease. While serious illness can occur at any age, individuals over 50 and those with weakened immune systems such as transplant recipients are at the greatest risk of becoming severely ill when infected.

How Does It Spread?

The virus follows a transmission cycle between birds and mosquitoes. Humans become incidental hosts when bitten by an infected mosquito. Unlike some other infections, west nile fever does not typically spread from person to person through casual contact.

Symptoms To Watch For

In many cases, people may not even realise they are infected. But when symptoms do occur, they may include:

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Fatigue

Skin rash

In rare but serious cases, the infection can affect the brain and nervous system, leading to conditions like encephalitis or meningitis. Warning signs of severe illness include:

High fever

Stiff neck

Confusion

Tremors or seizures

Such symptoms require immediate medical attention.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

While anyone can get infected, certain groups are more vulnerable to severe illness:

Elderly individuals

People with weakened immune systems

Those with underlying medical conditions

Why The Current Alert Matters

The reporting of suspected cases across multiple locations in Kerala suggests possible local transmission, which makes preventive measures even more important. Kerala's climate, especially during and after monsoon, creates favourable conditions for mosquito breeding, increasing the risk of such infections.

How To Protect Yourself

Preventing mosquito bites remains the most effective way to reduce the risk of West Nile Fever. Here are some key precautions:

Use mosquito repellents on exposed skin

Wear full-sleeved clothing, especially during evenings

Use mosquito nets while sleeping

Ensure proper drainage to avoid stagnant water

Keep surroundings clean and dry

Community-level efforts, such as vector control and sanitation drives, also play a crucial role.

Also read: Kerala Health Minister Urges Caution Against "Brain-Eating Amoeba": See Symptoms And Precautions

When To Seek Medical Help

If you develop persistent fever or neurological symptoms, especially in areas where cases have been reported, consult a doctor promptly. Early diagnosis and supportive care can help prevent complications. While West Nile Fever is often mild, it can occasionally lead to serious health issues. The recent alert from Ernakulam is a reminder to stay cautious, particularly during mosquito-prone seasons. Simple preventive steps, awareness of symptoms, and timely medical care can go a long way in reducing the risk and ensuring better outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.