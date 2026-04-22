Do Mosquitoes Bite More If You Drink Alcohol? Here's What Science Says

A warm evening, a drink in hand, and suddenly you are swatting mosquitoes more than usual. Coincidence, or is alcohol actually making you a target? It turns out, science suggests there may be a real link between alcohol consumption and mosquito bites, though it is not as straightforward as you might think. In 2002, the Journal of the American Mosquito Control Association published a study involving 13 participants that suggested alcohol consumption may make people more attractive to mosquitoes. The researchers observed that individuals who drank a single bottle of beer experienced a significantly higher rate of attracting mosquitoes compared to those who had not consumed alcohol.

Why Mosquitoes Choose Certain People

People who had drank beer the night before were 1.35 times more attractive to mosquitoes than sober or celibate participants. According to a study in Trends in Parasitology , "hedonistic" activities alter the Skin Microbiota (the bacteria on your skin). Mosquitoes are highly sensitive to the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) produced when these bacteria break down sweat and metabolic byproducts. Not everyone gets bitten equally. Mosquitoes are drawn to a mix of body signals, including:

Carbon dioxide from your breath

Body heat

Skin odour and sweat

Certain chemicals produced by your skin

These cues help mosquitoes locate their next blood meal. The process is closely tied to how your body interacts with the environment, especially through carbon dioxide and heat.

Also read: Working Indoors All Day, But Still At Risk: Doctor Explains How Dengue Is Reaching Urban Homes

Does Alcohol Really Increase Bites?

Some studies suggest that drinking alcohol may increase your chances of getting bitten. One small but widely cited study found that people who consumed alcohol, particularly beer, experienced more mosquito landings compared to when they had not been drinking. While the exact reason is still being studied, researchers believe alcohol may alter your body chemistry in ways that make you more attractive to mosquitoes.

What Changes In Your Body After Drinking?

When you drink alcohol, several physiological changes occur:

Increased body temperature

Alcohol can slightly raise your skin temperature, making you easier for mosquitoes to detect.

Changes In breath composition

You may exhale more carbon dioxide or alter its pattern, one of the strongest signals mosquitoes track.

Sweating

Drinking can lead to mild sweating, which releases substances like lactic acid that attract mosquitoes. Together, these changes can make you stand out more in a group setting.

Is It Proven For Everyone?

The research is still limited, and not all studies agree on the extent of the effect. Factors like genetics, blood type, and even the type of mosquito species also play a role. So while alcohol may increase your chances, it is not the only reason you are getting bitten.

Why It Matters Beyond Itching

Mosquito bites are more than just annoying. They can transmit serious illnesses such as dengue and malaria, especially in tropical regions. This makes prevention important, particularly if you are spending time outdoors in the evening.

Also read: Rising Heat Linked To Surge In Tropical And Lifestyle Diseases, Says Minister

How To Protect Yourself

Whether or not you have had a drink, these steps can reduce your risk of mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent on exposed skin

Wear light-coloured, full-sleeved clothing

Avoid standing water areas where mosquitoes breed

Use mosquito nets or indoor protection

Limit outdoor exposure during peak mosquito activity times

If you are planning an outdoor gathering, it may be wise to take extra precautions. Drinking alcohol may make you slightly more attractive to mosquitoes by altering your body's signals, but it is not the only factor at play. Your natural body chemistry, environment, and mosquito species all influence how often you get bitten. So while you do not necessarily need to skip your evening drink, being aware of the risk and taking preventive steps can help you enjoy your time outdoors without becoming a mosquito magnet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.