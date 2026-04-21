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Rising Heat Linked To Surge In Tropical And Lifestyle Diseases, Says Minister

Union minister Jitendra Singh said that heat stress is impacting conditions ranging from dengue to cardiovascular diseases, making climate response a public health priority as well.

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Rising Heat Linked To Surge In Tropical And Lifestyle Diseases, Says Minister
  • Rising temperatures increase health risks including communicable and non-communicable diseases
  • Heat stress affects conditions from dengue to cardiovascular diseases in India
  • India faces both tropical diseases and lifestyle-related diseases simultaneously
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New Delhi:

Rising temperatures are not only an environmental concern but also directly linked to increasing health risks, including communicable and non-communicable diseases, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

Singh said that heat stress is impacting conditions ranging from dengue to cardiovascular diseases, making climate response a public health priority as well.

"India today is dealing with both tropical diseases and lifestyle-related non-communicable diseases at the same time," Singh said.

The minister made the comments while speaking at the Global Heat and Cooling Forum, organised by the Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC) in collaboration with the Department of Science & Technology (DST), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology highlighted that climate change-induced heat is a global phenomenon affecting every region. However, India faces a unique situation due to its diverse climatic conditions, simultaneously experiencing extreme heat and extreme cold across different geographies.

The minister pointed out that this diversity demands customised strategies rather than adopting uniform global models. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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