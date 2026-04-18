"Crayons Started Melting": Bengaluru Woman Highlights Rising Heat In City

Bengaluru, long known for its pleasant and mild weather, is now drawing attention for a different reason. A recent video shared by a Instagram user has raised concerns about rising temperatures in the city, sparking discussions about changing climate patterns.

Social Media user Geetha Shree Nagaraaj posted a video showing what she described as an unusual level of heat in the city. In the clip, she expressed her surprise at the weather and questioned whether it had become hot enough to cook food outdoors.

She said that it was the first time she was experiencing this kind of heat and asked if she should fry an omelette on her table.

The video begins with a text message stating that it's hard to believe the increasing heat in Bengaluru, followed by her shocked reaction.

Watch Video Here:

In the video, she shows a tray containing crayons melting due to the sun.

She said she had never seen anything like this in Bengaluru in her entire life. Explaining further, she shook the tray and showed that the crayons were melting. At the end of the video, she again asked if an egg could be cooked in this heat.

Social Media Reaction

The video is now gaining attention on social media, with many users reacting to it and discussing the impact of the increasing heat on Bengaluru.

One user commented, "let's all start growing trees in front of our house or in terrace to balance this."

Another user noted, "Yet Bangalore is the only city people can dare to step out in the hot sun."

"I hope we don't end up melting," added a third user.