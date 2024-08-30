US Teen, Who Just Graduated, Paralysed Due To Rare West Nile Infection

An 18-year-old Missouri teen has been fighting for his life in a hospital for two weeks after contracting the West Nile virus. John Procter VI's nightmare began when he experienced what seemed to be routine symptoms such as headache and dizziness on August 8, but rapidly worsened, leaving him paralysed and on a ventilator in the ICU, reported Fox News.

Initially, when he visited urgent care, he was diagnosed with a tension headache and sent home with over-the-counter medication. Soon, his condition worsened, leading to violent vomiting and a high fever that had him in and out of the hospital.

"They thought he had meningitis, so they did some tests for that," his father, John Procter V, shared with a local news station. "It came back negative."

The following day, he had stroke-like symptoms and pneumonia, his father recalled. "Unable to move, and his speech was real slurred," he said.

Rushed back to the hospital, the 18-year-old was admitted to the ICU and placed on a ventilator. Despite being treated at four different hospitals, it took over 20 doctors more than two weeks to identify the cause of his rapid decline - West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne illness.

The virus has taken a devastating toll on Mr Procter's body. According to his father, the teenager has restricted mobility, particularly on his left side. He requires assistance to support his weight and head.

Despite the grim situation, there have been some "small but vast" improvements, his father said. Mr Procter has undergone a tracheostomy to help with breathing and has begun physical therapy.

John Procter VI, who dreamt of becoming a diesel mechanic, now faces a long and challenging recovery. "Doctors say this will be a marathon to try and get him back to what he was before this virus almost killed him," his father wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help cover the mounting medical expenses.

Most people infected with West Nile virus don't show symptoms, but rare cases can be severe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). About 1 in 150 people will develop serious illnesses like meningitis or encephalitis, which can cause fever, headache, paralysis and even coma. Recovery from a severe case can take weeks or months.