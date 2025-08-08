US Increases Reward For Arrest Of Venezeula's Maduro To $50 Million

The U.S. is offering a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday.

In a video posted to X, Bondi accused Maduro of collaborating with groups like Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.

The U.S. was previously offering a $25 million reward for information relating to Maduro, according to the State Department.

The Venezuelan information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)