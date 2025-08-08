Advertisement

US Increases Reward For Arrest Of Venezeula's Maduro To $50 Million

In a video posted to X, Bondi accused Maduro of collaborating with groups like Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Increases Reward For Arrest Of Venezeula's Maduro To $50 Million
The U.S. was previously offering a $25 million reward for infrmation relating to Maduro.
  • The US offers a $50 million reward for information on Venezuelan President Maduro
  • Attorney General Pam Bondi accused Maduro of working with Tren de Aragua and Sinaloa Cartel
  • The previous reward for information on Maduro was $25 million, per the US State Department
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Washington:

The U.S. is offering a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday.

In a video posted to X, Bondi accused Maduro of collaborating with groups like Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.

The U.S. was previously offering a $25 million reward for information relating to Maduro, according to the State Department.

The Venezuelan information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Nicolas Maduro, United States, Pam Bondi
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com