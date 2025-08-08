US Increases Reward For Arrest Of Venezeula's Maduro To $50 Million

The U.S. was previously offering a $25 million reward for infrmation relating to Maduro.
Washington:
The U.S. is offering a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday.
In a video posted to X, Bondi accused Maduro of collaborating with groups like Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.
The U.S. was previously offering a $25 million reward for information relating to Maduro, according to the State Department.
The Venezuelan information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
