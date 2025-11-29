Ukraine Team Headed To US For Talks To End War With Russia: Zelensky

A team of Ukrainian negotiators was on Saturday headed to the United States for talks on Washington's plan to end the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov, together with the team, is already on the way to the United States," Zelensky said in a post on X.

