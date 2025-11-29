Advertisement

Ukraine Team Headed To US For Talks To End War With Russia: Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky said the team is already on the way to the United States.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Ukraine Team Headed To US For Talks To End War With Russia: Zelensky
Zelensky annonced the development in a post on X.

A team of Ukrainian negotiators was on Saturday headed to the United States for talks on Washington's plan to end the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov, together with the team, is already on the way to the United States," Zelensky said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine Russia War, United States
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com