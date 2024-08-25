Top US Scientist Anthony Fauci Hospitalised For West Nile Virus, Now Recovering At Home

He is expected to recover fully, according to his spokesperson.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, was hospitalised for about a week after being infected with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home. Dr Fauci is expected to recover fully, according to his spokesperson.

''Tony Fauci has been hospitalised with a case of West Nile virus. He is now home and is recovering. A full recovery is expected,'' a spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

According to the Washington Post, he likely contracted the disease from a mosquito bite in his backyard and spent a week in the hospital after developing fever, chills, and severe fatigue.

Dr Fauci, 83, was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly four decades before he retired in 2022. He emerged as the prominent public figure leading the US government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing guidance, expertise, and reassurance to the nation during a time of unprecedented crisis.

Following his departure from government service, Dr Fauci assumed a new role as a university professor at Georgetown University last summer.

What is West Nile virus?

The West Nile virus (WNV) is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can also be transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. It is named after the West Nile region of Uganda where it was first identified in 1937. While some might experience flu-like symptoms. In rare cases, it may be fatal and affect your brain or the spinal cord.

It is the most common mosquito-borne illness in the continental United States, typically spreading during the summer and fall months when mosquito activity is at its peak. About 216 cases of West Nile virus have been reported in 33 states this year, according to the CDC.

Most people who become infected with WNV do not develop any symptoms, but around 20% may experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhoea, or rash.

In rare cases, the virus can cause severe illness including inflammation of the brain or spinal cord, leading to potentially fatal conditions such as encephalitis or meningitis.

There is no vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile.