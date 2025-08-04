All You Need To Know About West Nile Virus That's Spreading Across Europe

A 93-year-old woman in Italy's Lazio region died from the West Nile Virus (WNV). It was the tenth death in the country. The infection cases have been registered in five European countries, EuroNews reported. It was the fourth verified case in the Lazio region. The patient, originally from Cisterna di Latina, had been admitted to San Paulo in Velletri before being transferred to Rome.

What Is West Nile Virus (WNV): Symptoms And Prevention

The West Nile virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito of the Culex species. The mosquitoes get the infection by feeding on infected birds. The West Nile virus can cause severe illness in humans.

Most people (about 80 per cent) infected with WNV won't show any symptoms. Meanwhile, the mild symptoms might include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands. Encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), meningitis (inflammation of the lining around the brain and spinal cord), or acute flaccid paralysis might also happen.

There is no specific treatment for WNV, but symptoms can be managed with supportive care, such as hospitalisation, IV fluids, and pain management.

People over 50 years old are at higher risk of severe illness. Those with weakened immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients or people with certain medical conditions, are also at increased risk.

West Nile Virus Cases Across Europe

A 76-year-old man from Salerona, a 73-year-old man from Maddaloni and an 86-year-old man were among those admitted to the Santa Maria Goretti hospital in Latina. He was among the first infected in the area and reportedly suffered from several previous diseases, as reported by EuroNews.

The Italian National Institute of Health shared data last week, stating that 57 new human cases of West Nile virus were reported between July 24 and 30. Among the confirmed cases, eight deaths were reported.

The lethality rate of the neuro-invasive form of the virus is 20 per cent in 2025, compared to 14 per cent in 2024 and 20 per cent in 2018.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the cases were registered in Italy, Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and France, as per EuroNews.

The highest number of cases (43) was reported in the province of Latina, Italy.