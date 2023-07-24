Here's Everything You Need To Know About The West Nile Virus

Most people infected with WNV may not show any symptoms but some may experience flu-like symptoms

The West Nile virus (WNV) is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can also be transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. It is named after the West Nile region of Uganda where it was first identified in 1937. Read on as we discuss the common, signs, symptoms, and causes of WNV. We will also share some preventive tips.

Signs and Symptoms of West Nile Virus

Most people who become infected with WNV do not develop any symptoms, but around 20% may experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhoea, or rash. In rare cases, the virus can cause severe illness including inflammation of the brain or spinal cord, leading to potentially fatal conditions such as encephalitis or meningitis. Most people infected with WNV do not develop any symptoms, while about 1 in 5 may experience mild flu-like symptoms. Some common signs include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and rash. In severe cases, individuals may develop neurological symptoms such as neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, muscle weakness, seizures, or paralysis.

Causes of West Nile Virus

The primary cause of WNV transmission is through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly those that have previously fed on infected birds. Humans can acquire the virus through mosquito bites, but it is not directly contagious from person to person.

Prevention Tips for West Nile Virus

1. Eliminate standing water

Get rid of any stagnant water sources around your home, such as flower pots, birdbaths, pet water bowls, or discarded tires. Mosquitoes breed in standing water, so eliminating their breeding grounds can significantly reduce their population.

2. Use mosquito repellent

Apply an EPA-approved mosquito repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) to exposed skin and clothing. Follow the product instructions and reapply as needed.

3. Wear protective clothing

When outdoors, especially during peak mosquito activity (dawn and dusk), wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes to minimise exposed skin and reduce mosquito bites.

4. Install or repair window screens

Make sure all windows and doors have tight-fitting screens without holes or tears to keep mosquitoes from entering your home.

5. Minimise outdoor exposure during peak mosquito activity

Limit your time outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. If you have to be outside, take extra precautions like using repellents and wearing protective clothing.

6. Keep your surroundings clean

Regularly clean and maintain your surroundings to prevent the buildup of debris that can hold water. This includes gutters, drains, and ditches.

7. Support mosquito control efforts

Remove or report sources of stagnant water in public spaces like parks, playgrounds, and construction sites to your local authorities to assist in mosquito control efforts.

8. Protect yourself while traveling

If traveling to an area with known West Nile Virus activity, ensure you follow the local recommendations for mosquito protection, use insect repellents, and take necessary precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

9. Educate yourself and others

Stay informed about West Nile Virus and its prevention methods. Share this knowledge with family, friends, and neighbours to raise awareness and encourage proactive prevention measures in your community.

To effectively follow these prevention tips, incorporate them into your daily routines and maintain consistency.

