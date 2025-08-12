Wellness Coach Recommends Journaling For Physical, Emotional And Spiritual Health

Journaling has become a popular wellness practice, and for good reason. This simple yet powerful tool can have a profound impact on both physical and mental health. By putting pen to paper, individuals can process their emotions, gain clarity and develop a deeper understanding of themselves. If you are new to journaling, wellness coach Luke Coutinho has some tips to help you start on this journey. He shares 6 easy prompts to spark growth and joy in his latest Instagram post.
Luke wrote, "Journaling isn't just writing-it's a powerful tool to unlock clarity, reduce stress, and connect with your inner self. Backed by science, it can improve mental health and spark personal growth. These 6 prompts will help you start your journaling journey! Grab a notebook, try one prompt a day, and see the magic unfold. How has journaling changed your life?"
Luke Coutinho's 6 prompts for journaling:
1. "I am ready to receive..."
Reflect on all you're open to welcoming into your life-abundance, health, love, or anything else. What do these look like for you, and how do they feel?
2. "What is one dream I'm ready to chase, and what's the first step I can take toward it?"
Identify a personal goal and break it down into one actionable step to start building momentum.
3. "What brings me joy, and how can I invite more of it into my daily life?"
Explore what lights you up and brainstorm ways to weave more joy into your everyday routine.
4. "What is a challenge I've overcome and how has it shaped who I am today?"
Reflect on a past obstacle and the strength or wisdom you gained from overcoming it.
5. "If I could let go of one fear or doubt, what would my life look like?"
Imagine releasing a specific limitation and explore the possibilities that open up without it.
6. "How can I nurture abundance, health, and love in my life right now?"
Reflect on small, intentional actions you can take to cultivate a sense of abundance, prioritize your well-being, and deepen connections with love.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world