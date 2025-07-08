Trying To Live Healthier But It Is Costing You Your Mental Health? Here's What To Do

The pursuit of a healthier lifestyle can sometimes take a toll on mental health. While eating well, exercising, and adopting better habits are great goals, the pressure to do everything “perfectly” can lead to anxiety, obsession, guilt, or burnout. This often happens when individuals set unrealistic standards, follow extreme routines, or feel like they're failing if they don't see quick results. Social media “wellness” ideals can worsen this by creating a false sense of comparison. However, this mental strain can be avoided by taking a balanced, flexible, and compassionate approach to health. Read on as we share a list of ways through which you can improve your mental health when trying to live healthier.

10 Ways you can manage your mental health while trying to live healthier

1. Set realistic, flexible goals

Instead of aiming for perfection, set achievable goals that allow room for life's ups and downs. For example, plan to work out three times a week, not every day. Flexibility reduces stress and helps maintain long-term habits.

2. Avoid all-or-nothing thinking

Skipping a workout or indulging in a treat doesn't mean you've failed. This kind of thinking can cause guilt and anxiety. See your healthy journey as a long-term process where consistency matters more than perfection.

3. Stay off the comparison train

Comparing yourself to influencers or friends who appear “healthier” can damage self-esteem. Everyone's journey is unique. Focus on your progress, not someone else's highlight reel.

4. Listen to your body, not just your plan

Following strict routines (like restrictive diets or intense exercise) can lead to burnout. Prioritise rest and tune into how your body feels. If you're exhausted, it's okay to rest or eat a little differently that day.

5. Include mental wellness in your health goals

Treat mental health as part of your wellness goals, not separate from it. Make time for journaling, meditation, therapy, or talking to a friend. A healthy mind is just as important as a healthy body.

6. Avoid extreme diets or fads

Restrictive eating patterns can lead to disordered eating behaviours or obsessive thoughts about food. Choose sustainable, balanced diets that nourish both your body and your mind.

7. Celebrate non-scale victories

Weight loss or muscle gain isn't the only measure of success. Celebrate better sleep, increased energy, improved mood, or reduced cravings. These wins boost motivation and mental wellbeing.

8. Give yourself compassion and breaks

You don't have to “earn” rest or feel bad for taking it. Be kind to yourself. If you're not feeling it today mentally or physically, it's okay to pause and reset without guilt.

9. Create a joyful routine, not a rigid regime

Enjoyable routines are more sustainable. Choose activities you love whether that's dancing, walking with a friend, or cooking colourful meals. A healthy lifestyle should uplift you, not feel like a punishment.

10. Seek support and community

Surround yourself with people who support your goals and mental health. Join supportive groups, talk to a counsellor, or share your journey with understanding friends. You don't have to go through it alone.

A healthy life should feel good not just physically, but emotionally too. When mental health is prioritised alongside physical wellness, it becomes easier to stay committed, happy, and truly healthy in the long run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.