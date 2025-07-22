World Brain Day 2025: Experts Say Mental Health In Workplace Is Important, "Stress Is Not A Badge Of Honour"

World Brain Day is observed annually on July 22 to raise awareness about brain health. The theme for World Brain Day 2025 is "Brain Health for All Ages" to emphasise the importance of maintaining brain health throughout one's life, from birth to old age. The day has also given an opportunity to talk about mental health in the workplace.

"With the work and hustle culture, mental health can no longer be neglected or ignored," Dr Maitri Thakker, clinical psychologist, told NDTV. "It calls for attention, awareness, responsibility and care."

"We need to understand that stress is not a badge of honour, for chronic stress leads to burnout, sleep difficulties, irritability and other health complications as well," Dr Thakker added.

She added that if stress is left unacknowledged or unaddressed, it spills over into our relationships and plummets self-esteem.

Importance Of Mental Health In The Workplace

Mental health in the workplace has become a crucial aspect of employee well-being and productivity. It addresses how individuals manage stress and make decisions in their roles.

From tight deadlines to blurred work-life boundaries, the modern workplace can very easily become both: a source of purpose and a space of long-term stress and tension.

Dr Thakker said that we show up to work every day with not only our abilities but also our anxieties and stress, and also our coping mechanisms, which are both healthy and unhealthy.

Employees who manage their mental health effectively are more focused and efficient. Addressing such issues can lead to lower absenteeism rates, as it is expected that employees will take less time off due to stress or illness.

Dr Thakker stated that a workplace that promotes mental health fosters positive relationships, reduces conflicts and creates a more collaborative culture. Such workplaces also have lower turnover rates because employees feel valued and don't seek employment in other companies.

Depression, anxiety and burnout are some of the common mental health issues in the workplace. Here are some simple tips to implement changes:

Mental health check-ins: Employees can start conversations about how people are actually doing.

Change at senior level: If the change happens at the top level, employees would feel like they also have a space to express.

Draw boundaries: Avoid after-work hours communication, celebrate the small wins, reward outcomes rather than rewarding overworking.

Take Care Of Your Brain

Dr Deep Das, a neurologist at CMRI Kolkata, told NDTV, "The brain is the only organ that defines who we are-our thoughts, memories, and choices. It can't be replaced, transplanted, or rebooted."

"While AI can mimic intelligence, it cannot replicate the human mind's empathy, imagination, or resilience. On World Brain Day, let's remember: brain health is not just for the elderly-it's for every age."

To protect your brain across your lifespan, follow the "Golden Five":

Eat mindfully (especially omega-rich and antioxidant foods),

Move daily (exercise boosts memory),

Sleep well (your brain resets during rest),

Learn something new (to spark neuroplasticity), connect socially (loneliness shrinks your brain!).

"These simple habits today can shield you from stroke, dementia, and even depression tomorrow," Dr Das said.