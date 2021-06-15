Weight Loss: Zero Equipment, Full Body Workout That You Can Perform Anytime, Anywhere

Weight loss: You can perform this workout at home to stay in shape

Highlights When at home, perform these exercise which require no equipment

This workout can be performed anytime anywhere

Regular exercise at home can help you stay fit

After a busy day at work, it can be extremely difficult to muster up the motivation to hit the gym. Moreover, in light of the pandemic, even those of us who want to hit the gym are not able to do so, due to lockdown restrictions in various parts of the country and even certain parts of the world. But this need not prevent you from exercising altogether, says fitness expert Kayla Itsines. In a recent video on Instagram, Kayla has demonstrated a detailed full-body workout routine that you can do in the comforts of your home. And the best part? You do not need any equipment for this routine.

Weight loss: Try this no equipment workout at home

In the video, she specified that this set of exercises can be performed "anytime, anywhere". Sharing the clip, she also mentioned the duration and the number of times each exercise has to be done.

1. Plank & Shoulder Tap - 30 secs

2. Push-Up (Knees) - 30 secs

3.Single-Leg Glute Bridge - 60 secs (30 per side) - do 2 laps

4. Plank Rotation - 40 secs

5. Lateral Shoot Through - 40 secs - do 3 laps

6. Kneel to Jump Squat - 20 secs

7.Lateral Lunge & Knee-Up - 20 secs- do 4 laps

She also demonstrated the exercises in the video. Watch it here:

Also read: This Easy Sofa Workout Can Help You Stay In Shape When At Home

In another informative video, the expert used a sofa to perform some fun yet effective exercises. In the clip, she said that she is often asked how she is motivated to get up and work out every day. Encouraging her followers to start exercising, she said they could use even the sofa to effectively work out at home.

Also read: Looking For A Quick Abs Workout? Try This 5-Minute Exercise Routine By Yasmin Karachiwala

So, what are you waiting for? Give these exercises a try when at home to stay in shape.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.