Weight Loss Drink: This Cumin-Ginger Drink Can Help You Shed Weight; Here's How You Can Prepare It

Several weight loss drinks have gained attention in the past years. From green tea to fenugreek water several drinks enhance the weight loss process. To lose weight you need to burn more calories than you consume. Some foods and drink can enhance the weight loss process in some way or the other. Similarly, a powerful combination of cumin and ginger can be prepared for effective weight loss. Jeera water is a famous weight loss drink. You can combine it with ginger to prepare an effective weight loss drink.

Cumin seeds have properties that can help in weight loss. These seeds also contain anti-inflammatory properties. Cumin seeds can also help you reduce bloating, acidity and other digestive issues. Cumin seeds support the overall weight loss process.

Ginger is also a common ingredient present in every Indian kitchen. It is also helpful in fighting digestive issues. Metabolism is also an important factor that affects your weight loss process. Better metabolism results in better weight loss. Adding ginger to your diet will improve your metabolism.

How to prepare this weight loss drink?

To prepare this drink take around two glasses of water. Add one tablespoon of cumin seeds and few slices of fresh ginger. Bring this to boil and reduce it to half. Strain and drink this when lukewarm. You can also add some lemon to this drink to taste.

This drink can boost the weight loss process but for effective results you should also consume restricted calories. Adding more physical exercise to your routine will burn calories and give you desired results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.