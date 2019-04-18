Some carbs, especially the ones rich in fibre, are important for good health

Are you amongst those who fear carbs because they cause weight gain? Fret not as there are plenty of reasons for you to not be afraid of carbs and in fact eat them guilt-free, for good! In the world of nutrition science, carbs are one of the most widely discussed topics. It has to be understood that junk foods, fried foods, processed and packaged foods are amongst the ones that contain refined carbs that are bad for health and cause weight gain. Even though low-carb diets have gained immense popularity for weight loss, there has been no compelling studies that have claimed that high-carb diets are especially fattening.

Following are top 5 reasons why you must give up fearing carbs right now

1. Low-carb diets lead to weight loss, but carbs are not uniquely fattening

As we mentioned above, carbs have not been uniquely found to cause weight gain. Elimination of refined carbs like sugar, and increasing intake of foods rich in fibre, protein and healthy fat together lead to weight loss. Carbs lead to weight gain mostly when are contributing to excess calorie intake. If you eat good quality, fibre rich carbs like vegetables, legumes, nuts and whole grains, they will not cause weight gain unless you are consuming them in excess and are not exercising.

2. Fibre, a type of carb, is important for good health

Soluble fibre found in vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fruits and oats are carbs that are in fact, important for good health. The body needs fibre for healthy digestion and prevention of constipation. Fibrous foods can make you feel full for longer and help in maintaining weight.

Fibre-rich carbs are important for good health

Photo Credit: iStock

3. You need carbs for energy

This is the reason why low-carb diets make you feel gloomy, lethargic, tired and even moody. What's more is that carbs are required for providing the gut with good bacteria and maintaining gut flora. Good gut health gives a boost to immunity, hormone and brain function, energy levels and physical performance.

4. Reducing intake of carbs does not improve exercise performance

According to healthline, it is a myth that low-carb diets are better for athletes than high-carb diets. Studies have found that performance of athletes is similar for endurance, when on low-carb diet. And, it is actually worse for sprinting if you have cut down on carbs.

5. The longest living population in the world eat carbs

Scientists have found that populations in Blue Zones - regions where people live measurable longer - like island of Okinawa in Japan (where people live over 100) consume a diet rich in carbs. Their diet includes green veggies, legumes and sweet potatoes. Furthermore, there is a reason why celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests eating the way your grandparents used to eat. If you want to live a long and healthy life like them, you must eat only those foods that are known to your grandparents and the ones that have been a part of your culture for years. And no, your grandparents have never lived with the idea of fearing carbs or eliminating carbs from your diet.

