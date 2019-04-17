Weight Loss Diet Making You Constipated? Try These 5 Quick And Easy Remedies

Lack of fibre in your diet may make you constipated

Low-carb diets might seem to be all glittery with their weight loss benefits, but they come with their share of side effects and constipation is one of them. Lack of fibre is one of the top causes of constipation. Another possible side effect of keto diet may be diarrhoea. Keto diet involves increasing intake of fat. Diarrhoea occurs as a result of delay in enzymes that digest fat. When the fat doesn't get broken down in your small intestines in the way they are supposed to, it travels to the colon that triggers bacteria which may cause gas, bloating and fat in the stool.

So if you want to prevent constipation when on keto diet, following are the tips you should follow:

1. Drink more water: Drinking more water is one of the most effective ways of keeping yourself hydrated and preventing constipation. Constipation has often been associated with dehydration in the colon. When you hydrate yourself properly. less water is withdrawn from the colon. This ensures that your stool is soft and easy to pass.

2. Eat more vegetables: Vegetables contain fibre, the one nutrient which is the key to preventing constipation. The one mistake that many people make on keto diet is that they eat too much fat and too less protein and fibre-rich vegetables. Some of the top high fibre low carb vegetables that you can have on keto include lettuce, asparagus, mushrooms, eggplant, radish, bell peppers, zucchini, etc.

Drink lots of water to prevent constipation on keto diet

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Include probiotics in your diet:Probiotics, the beneficial bacteria that is found in the likes of foods like yogurt, have been famous for their digestion improving properties. Make sure you take naturally prepared probiotics or prepare kefir, kimchi, kombucha or yogurt at home to ensure they are carb-free. If keto is making you constipated, intake of some healthy probiotics can definitely help.

4. Exercise: No matter what diet you follow, exercise is important for both quicker weight loss and preventing conditions like constipation. Exercise reduces the time it takes for food to move through large intestine. It limits the amount of water absorbed from the stool in the body, thus facilitating easier passage of stools. Doing aerobic exercises like walking, running, cycling, jumping jacks and zumba can prevent constipation on keto diet.

5. Flaxseeds and chia seeds: They are both fibre-dense seeds that can prevent constipation when on keto or low-carb diets. Chia seeds, when in contact with water, form a gel. This helps in softening stools, making it easier to pass. Chia seeds also help in absorbing 12 times its own weight in water, adding up to the bulk of stools.

Flaxseeds, on the other hand, are rich in both soluble and insoluble dietary fibre. They are the ideal food for aiding digestion. Studies say that insoluble fibre in flaxseeds act like a sponge in large intestine. It retains water, increases bulk of stool and also soften it, thus making it easier to pass.

So, if you are cutting back on carbs in a weight loss diet and getting constipated, try the above remedies for some quick relief.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

