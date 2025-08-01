Dropped 36 Kg: Woman Reveals 5 Fitness Habits That Took Her From XL to XS

Losing weight can be challenging, but for one woman, simple lifestyle changes led to remarkable results. Becca, who documents her fitness journey on Instagram, recently shared the five habits that helped her lose 36 kilograms and go from size XL to XS.

In a post dated June 21, she emphasised consistency, mindset, and balance as the cornerstones of her transformation. Here are the five fitness habits she credits for her success:

1. Treat Exercise Like a Job

Becca recommends scheduling workouts like important meetings. "You wouldn't skip work and expect to get paid," she says. By committing to daily exercise, she built a consistent fitness routine.

2. Limit Scale Use

She advises against weighing yourself frequently, noting that daily weight fluctuations can be misleading. Instead, she recommends stepping on the scale just once a month to track overall progress.

3. Build a Support System

Having a community with similar goals was crucial for her. She found motivation and accountability through group fitness classes, where being around others encouraged her to stay focused.

4. Enjoy Your Workouts

Becca believes that enjoying physical activity is key to staying consistent. She encourages finding fun ways to move, like hiking, walking, or even trying new sports like pickleball.

5. All Foods Can Fit

Rather than cutting out entire food groups, she followed a flexible approach to eating. She included all types of food, even fast food and sweets, and still managed to lose weight by maintaining overall balance.

Becca's story shows that sustainable weight loss doesn't always require strict diets or intense programs-just a few smart habits and consistency.