Try These Protein-Rich Snacks For Quick Weight Loss

You already know that a high-protein diet is the key when it comes to quick weight loss. Well! The reason is it makes you feel satisfied, controls your appetite and boosts your metabolism. Also, foods rich in proteins help you lose fat and build lean muscle mass. Thus, many people rely on the primary sources of proteins like lean cuts of meat, fatty fish, legumes and some vegetables like spinach or peas. This can make your weight loss diet a little boring. In the following article, let's list some health-boosting nutrients found in protein-rich foods which can be a perfect snacking option. To give you a break from grilled chicken and egg routine, we have compiled a list of the best-ever proteins for weight loss.

These protein-rich snacks can help in quick weight loss:

1. Eggs

An excellent source of proteins eggs are the easiest, cheapest and most versatile way to increase your protein intake. In addition, eggs can boost your health as they are loaded with essential amino acids, antioxidants and iron. You can have a boiled egg, add them into your smoothies or pancakes.

2. Cottage cheese or tofu

A slice of cottage cheese or tofu is a perfect snack option for those who are on a weight loss diet. If you feel hungry during the day, simply a slice of cottage cheese can do wonders for our health. Tofu is made from soyabeans and is good for the heart too. On the other hand, cottage cheese is rich in the mineral calcium and can help in maintaining strong bones as well.

3. Yoghurt

Plain, low-fat Greek yogurt is a common dairy product rich in calcium, proteins and other nutrients as well. But people should avoid the one which has added sugar and other preservatives. People should opt for the plain one instead and eat it with berries or any other fruit of your choice and seeds. You can even make a fruit smoothie for yourself and add yoghurt to it.

4. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is also a good source of dietary fibre, proteins and complex carbohydrates. A bowl of oatmeal is easy to prepare and can be a perfect snack. You can flavor them with a variety healthful foods, such as fruits and nuts but do not add sugar.

5. Nuts or nut butter

Healthy nuts like almonds, walnuts, cashews and pistachios have significant amount of proteins and are rich in healthy fats. A bowl of handful nuts can be a great snack to munch on. You can also make nut butter at home and add it to your diet. Nut butters can be added in your smoothies or a toast.

