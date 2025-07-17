Ditch Sugary Store-Bought Bars: Nutritionist Shares Method To Make A Healthy Snack Bar At Home

Chocolates and snack bars are everyone's go-to treats, but many store-bought versions are packed with refined sugar, preservatives, and artificial flavours. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal is changing the game with a homemade snack bar recipe that's currently making waves on social media. Sharing the recipe on Instagram, Ms Nagpal encouraged people to skip the processed options and make their own bars at home.

She mentioned that if you are opting to make your crackers at home, rather than purchasing expensive, sugary versions from the market, you gain the power to control the quality and quantity of ingredients. So, this makes it a healthier snack option tailored to your preferences.

Homemade crackers are also more cost-effective and offer the flexibility to adjust ingredients to accommodate dietary needs or restrictions, she added.

Ingredients for making crackers at home

The ingredients required to make a healthy snack bar are 1/2 cup almonds, 1/2 cup cashews, 1/2 cup roasted peanuts, 1/2 cup walnuts, 1/4 cup sunflower seeds, 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds, 1/4 cup melon seeds, 1/4 cup black raisins, and 1/4 cup honey, as it acts as a natural binder and sweetener. You can also add chocolate chips if you want, as per your taste.

How to make crackers at home

The first step you need to do is take a large bowl and start by mixing all the dry ingredients, such as nuts, seeds, raisins, and chocolate chips. Then, warm the honey slightly and pour it over the mixture to bind the ingredients together.

Another step is to spread the mixture evenly onto a baking tray. Bake at 160 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes until lightly golden. Allow it to cool completely before cutting into bars or squares. Once cooled, these bars can be stored in an airtight container and enjoyed over several days.

