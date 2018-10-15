The Truth About Nut Butters And How They Are Good For Weight Loss, Diabetes And Heart

Nut butters can be included in a low carb diet as well

Highlights Nut butters can give an instant boost to energy Nut butters can keep you full for longer They can help in weight loss as well

Because of their content of healthy fats and proteins, nut butters are commonly consumed by people across the world. Of all nut butters, peanut butter is the one which is most popular. Peanut butter sandwich or a sandwich made from other nut butters make for a quick and healthy breakfast which people can include in their weight loss regime as well. For those who are allergic to peanuts, nut butters made from almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts and cashews can be helpful. But are nut butters really healthy? While they work for a quick, healthy and filling breakfast option or pre-workout snack, it is important to know that they are consumed in the right manner. This of course is important because of the high caloric content of nut butters. Keep reading below to know some truths about nut butters which will help you take an informed decision about whether to include them in your diet or no.

Benefits of nut butters to watch out for

Nut butters can be a good source of healthy fats, proteins, fibre, phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals. Including nut butters in your diet in controlled amounts can also help in keeping cholesterol levels under control. Since nut butters are high in calories, they might lead to unnecessary weight gain. The American Heart Association suggests that only a handful of nuts are healthy for daily consumption.

Nut butters can help in weight loss, but only if you consume them in controlled proportions

Nut butters can make you feel full for longer are also essential for repairing and building of muscles. Nut butters can give an instant energy boost and that's the reason why people usually have it as part of their breakfast. Fibre content in nut butters make them excellent for the digestive system. Nut butters also contain potassium, which works towards keeping kidneys healthy. Small traces of Vitamin B6 and zinc in nut butters make them great for boosting immunity.

Nut butter for weight loss

People on a weight loss regime can include peanut butters in their diet as it is low in carbs. It causes only minimal rise in blood sugar levels and is thus good for people with type 2 diabetes. This benefit of peanut butter is primarily because of oleic acid - one of the main fats in peanuts.

People with diabetes can include nut butters in their diet

High in protein and good fat and low on carbs, peanut butter or nut butters are perfect to be included in the very famous ketogenic diet as well.

When to eat peanut butter for weight loss?

Peanut butter can work best when taken before exercise as it helps in giving a boost to your energy levels.

While buying nut butters from the grocery store, make sure you check the label properly. While most varieties of butter contain only ground-up nuts, others might contain added sugar, salt and even hydrogenated oil.

People with nut allergies can have seed or soy nut butter. Sunflower seed butter, for instance, contains polyunsaturated fats which are good for heart health. Soy nut butter, on the other hand, is rich in protein and low in fat as compared to other nut butters. Sesame seed paste is also a healthy alternative to nut butters for people who have nut allergies.

People with nut allergies can also check with their doctors for an alternative to nut butters.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.