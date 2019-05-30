Weight Loss: 4 Tips That Can Speed Up Recovery After A Workout

Rest and recovery can reduce risks of injury

Rest and recovery are as important as your workout is. For people who workout regularly, dedicating time is important for muscle recovery and building strength. Multiple parts of your body are affected when you exercise. Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines says in her blog that each of these body parts recover at a different pace. Over exercising or not giving your body the time to recover can make your feel fatigued and also increases risk of injury. Apart from taking a good night's sleep, following are some other tips by Kayla that can further speed up the recovery process.

Weight loss: Tips for rest and recovery after workout

1. Have some magnesium

Eating magnesium rich foods like spinach, kale, almonds, sunflower seeds, fish and banana, after a workout can help in preventing muscle soreness and cramps. According to Kayla it can help in calming down your nervous system. Another effective way to get some magnesium is by adding epsom salts to your bathing water. Your body will absorb magnesium through your skin.

2. Do some stretching

Stretching is one of the most effective ways for muscle recovery. Not only does it help in reducing muscle soreness, it also improves your range of motion. Exercising often causes knots in fascia, and Kayla suggests foam rolling to break them up. Foam rolling can help in reducing knots in fascia, which is also a result of sore muscles and joints.

Stretching can improve range of motion and reduce muscle soreness after workout

3. Have a snack

Munching on healthy snacks after you get back from your workout can help in restoring energy and help build a muscle back up as well. Protein rich snacks can provide your body with amino acids. Amino acids are needed by your to repair muscle fibres that are usually damages while exercising. Here are some excellent post-workout snacks for you.

4. If injured, take rest

In case you are injured or severely sore, you need to give a break to exercising and give your body the time to heal. This will prevent your body from being further injured. Do not push yourself too hard, too fast. A slow progress is one which will help you lose weight and become stronger.

