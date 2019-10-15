Vitamin D Deficiency And Hypertension: Is There A Relation Between Low Levels Of Vitamin D And High Blood Pressure?

Intake of vitamin D can help you control high blood pressure, says study

Vitamin D deficiency and hypertension are linked to each other. This might surprise you but studies have described the link between the two. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for the human body. It supports many important functions. It is also responsible for the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed for healthy bones and teeth. Vitamin D also known the sunshine vitamin as sunlight is the best source of vitamin D is important to maintain blood pressure levels. Consumption of vitamin D has shown a decrease in high blood pressure. This decreases the overall risk of developing heart diseases and hypertension.

Hypertension: Relation between vitamin D deficiency and high blood pressure

The study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology evaluated the data collected from more than 146,500 people. An 8 percent decrease in the risk of developing hypertension was noted with a 10 percent increase in the consumption of vitamin D. However, further studies are required to claim that vitamin D can definitely reduce high blood pressure.

Sunlight is one of the most significant source of vitamin D. But there are some food sources of vitamin D as well which may include egg yolks, mushrooms, salmon, cow milk, soy milk, cereal, oatmeal, orange juice and cod liver oil.

Hypertension: You can add food sources of vitamin D to control high blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

Hypertension management

High blood pressure or hypertension can put you at a significantly higher risk of heart diseases. It is a condition which should not be ignored. You should control your blood pressure on time before it puts you at a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases. Some ways to naturally control high blood pressure may include-

1. Exercise should be an essential part of your schedule

Regular exercising is the easiest way to manage blood pressure numbers. It will ensure better flow of blood throughout the body. Regular exercise will help your heart healthy and help you control hypertension.

2. Reduce your sodium intake

High sodium intake is linked with high blood pressure. If you are a hypertension patient you need to control your overall intake of high blood pressure. Keep the salt shaker off the table and control your blood pressure numbers.

3. Add more potassium to your diet

Potassium plays an important role in controlling high blood pressure. Banana is a well-known source of potassium which can be easily added to your diet. Some other food sources of potassium which can help in controlling high blood pressure are- cooked spinach, broccoli, cucumber, mushrooms, leafy greens, legumes, lentils and orange juice.

4. Reduce your caffeine intake

Caffeine can increase your blood pressure numbers. If coffee is a part of your daily diet you must reduce it. Limit your caffeine intake to control hypertension.

High consumption of caffeine can increase blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Lose those extra kilos

Unhealthy weight or obesity is also another significant risk factor of obesity. If you are overweight you must restrict your diet and involve some exercise to lose weight. Add more fibre rich foods which are good for weight loss as well as high blood pressure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

