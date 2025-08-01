Donald Trump Tariff LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled an array of import levies that ranged as high as 41 per cent on Syria and included a hike on Canadian imports from the current 25 per cent to 35 per cent. Rates for India remained unchanged at 25 per cent, as announced by Trump earlier this week, but the duties for Pakistan have been slashed to 19 per cent, from the earlier 29 per cent.

This came after Trump said the US has struck a deal with India's neighbour, Pakistan, to jointly develop its oil reserves.

A range of new tariffs is due to take effect in one week, with separate sector-specific duties -- on copper -- also being implemented on trading partners.

Per Trump's order, the “universal” tariff for goods coming into the US will remain at 10 per cent, the same level that was implemented on April 2. However, that 10 per cent rate will apply only to countries with which the US has a trade surplus.

Here Are Live Updates On Trump Tariffs: