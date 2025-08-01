Advertisement

Trump Increases Tariff On Canada To 35%: White House

"In response to Canada's continued inaction and retaliation, President Trump has found it necessary to increase the tariff on Canada from 25% to 35% to effectively address the existing emergency," the White House said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Increases Tariff On Canada To 35%: White House
The new rates goes into effect on August 1, the White House said.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35% from 25%, the White House said.

The new rates goes into effect on August 1.

"In response to Canada's continued inaction and retaliation, President Trump has found it necessary to increase the tariff on Canada from 25% to 35% to effectively address the existing emergency," the White House said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Trump Tariffs Canada, US Canada Trade Deal
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com