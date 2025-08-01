Trump Increases Tariff On Canada To 35%: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35% from 25%, the White House said.

The new rates goes into effect on August 1.

"In response to Canada's continued inaction and retaliation, President Trump has found it necessary to increase the tariff on Canada from 25% to 35% to effectively address the existing emergency," the White House said.

