Hypertension: Try Cardamom To Control High Blood Pressure, Here's How It Works

High blood pressure or hypertension is a serious health condition which should not be ignored. If ignored high blood pressure can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases and can majorly affect your heart hearth health. A healthy diet and lifestyle are the best way to maintain blood pressure levels. Some foods can work well for the heart which can naturally reduce blood pressure and help you control hypertension. Cardamom is one spice which is can help you control high blood pressure. Cardamom is loaded with flavours and a strong aroma. It is commonly used in teas and other foods to add a special flavour. It is a common ingredient of almost every Indian household. Incorporating a small amount of cardamom in your diet can help you maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

High blood pressure: Benefits of cardamom for high blood pressure

The antioxidant and diuretic properties of cardamom help hypertension patients maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

Chief Dietician Ms. Pavithra N Raj explained the relation between cardamom and blood pressure, "Cardamom is known as the "Queen of Spices", the most important benefit of cardamom is that it has antioxidant properties which promote heart health. Cardamom also contains fiber, the nutrient that can help lower cholesterol levels and enhance heart health. Because of these properties, the spice also can lower blood pressure levels and this benefits the heart health as well."

Ms. Pavithra further added-

There are two main types of cardamom-

Green: which is generally used for sweets or desserts

Black: which is used for the preparation of gram masala

Cardamom due to its antioxidant and diuretic properties it increases the urine volume and excreted higher levels of sodium and potassium ions. This, in turn, helps to relax blood vessel walls, which decreases blood pressure.

High Blood Pressure Diet: Add some cardamom to your foods to control hypertension

Hypertension: How much cardamom should be consumed?

According to a study conducted in 2009, consumption of around 3 grams of cardamom divided into two doses for almost 12 weeks continuously can help in reducing blood pressure. It can improve heart health and reduce the risk of heart diseases by controlling one of the major risk factors which is high blood pressure.

Hypertension Control: Add some cardamom to your milk for better blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

You can add cardamom to your teas or milk. It can also be used as a seasoning on desserts and other foods. Cardamom is also used as a mouth freshener; therefore you can also chew it. If you are suffering from high blood pressure form long, you must not ignore it and get yourself tested. Adding cardamom alone cannot work wonders for your blood pressure. Incorporate a healthy diet and some exercises to your schedule.

(Ms. Pavithra N Raj is a Chief Dietician at Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

