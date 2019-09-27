Hypertension: Can Yogurt Help You Control High Blood Pressure? The Best Time Have It And How Much

Yogurt is a weight loss friendly food

High blood pressure or hypertension can majorly affect your heath health. If left untreated hypertension can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases. There are many factors which can contribute to high blood pressure like stress, work pressure, sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical movement and many factors. You can control your blood pressure numbers with some minor changes. You can do some simple modifications in your diet and lifestyle to control your blood pressure numbers. Some foods can increase blood pressure whereas others can help you control blood pressure. Diet for hypertension should include such foods which can lower your blood pressure naturally.

Yogurt for high blood pressure

Yogurt is one option which can help you in controlling blood pressure numbers. Yogurt is extremely healthy which can be added to your diet and it can help you with managing blood pressure numbers as well. A study presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and lifestyle in 2016 also found that women who consumed five or more servings of yogurt throughout the week were at a lower risk of developing high blood pressure.

Yogurt can be added to your daily diet it will provide you some essential nutrients. Yogurt contains vitamin B12, calcium and phosphorus. It is also a source of protein. Probiotic property of yogurt is also beneficial for health as it improves your digestive health, boots immunity and many more.

If you want to add yogurt to your diet, make sure that it is a low-fat yogurt without any added sugar.

Yogurt is a healthy for high blood pressure patients

Photo Credit: iStock

Senior Dietician Ruchika Jain explained "Study conducted in 2016 highlighted the benefits of yogurt for high blood pressure patient. The results showed that yogurt is good for hypertension. Another concept which is Dietary Approaches to Stop hypertension which is commonly called the DASH diet also emphasises on having low-fat dairy and yogurt is an appropriate choice.

Yogurt is not a magical remedy for hypertension but along with a healthy well-balanced diet and exercise, it can help in controlling blood pressure. Yogurt also contains other essential vitamins and minerals which are good for one's health."

"Yogurt indirectly helps in controlling high blood pressure. It contains magnesium which is good for high blood pressure. Calcium is also there in yogurt which helps in muscle contraction which is good for the heart muscles. Another factor which can indirectly help in controlling blood pressure is weight management. Obesity can lead to high blood pressure. Yogurt is a good source of protein and can help in weight loss. When you lose your weight your blood pressure is more likely to become normal," she explained how yogurt is beneficial in hypertension.

What is the best time to have yogurt?

Ruchika also described the best time to at yogurt "Most people believe that it is not good to have yogurt at night. You can have it at any time of the day but prefer having it during day time. It can be taken as a filler between meals. It can also be consumed in breakfast as it a good low-fat protein source."

You can add yogurt to your daily diet

Photo Credit: iStock

How much yogurt should be consumed?

"One can consume one to two cups of yogurt a day. Research says that it can be consumed minimum five times a week but you can eat it every day. It can be taken daily and one to two cups is enough," Ruchika added.

Other health benefits of yogurt

Yogurt is extremely healthy which can offer you multiple health benefits other than better management of blood pressure. Some health benefits of yogurt which you must know are- Yogurt is a good source of protein. Protein should be an essential part of your diet. It helps in controlling appetite and helps you recover after a workout. Protein intake is important for every individual. Yogurt is a good source of protein which can be added to your daily diet. The probiotic content promotes the good bacteria in your gut. It can improve your digestive health. Consumption of yogurt can also help you boost immunity Low-Fat yogurt can be a part of your weight loss diet as it will help you control your appetite Yogurt can also boost heart health

(Ms. Ruchika Jain is a Senior Dietician at Aakash Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

