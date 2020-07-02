Try These Stretches To Get Relief From Upper Back And Neck Pain

These exercises can help in reducing body stiffness

Long hours of sitting can lead to back pain, neck pain, weight gain and much more. Sitting for long durations can be hazardous to health and may increase risk of obesity and diabetes. People in desk jobs and those living a sedentary lifestyle are likely to spend long hours of sitting. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends that for every 30 minutes of sitting, one must stand straight on both feet, without leaning or taking any support, for three minutes. During these three minutes, you can perform stretching exercises to get stiffness off form the body.

Talking about these stretching exercises is nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her recent IGTV. You can do these exercises while sitting. They can be especially helpful if you have to spend long hours of sitting on a computer. They can help in releasing the tension in your neck, shoulders and upper back, informs Diwekar.

Long hours of sitting can cause back pain

Stretching exercises for upper back and neck pain

1. Lift (extend) arms in front of you. Do not let your shoulders droop. Keep your back straight and pull your shoulders blades back. Ensure that your elbows are not bent.

2. Then work at lifting your arms up without moving your shoulders. Do not lose out on the extension of elbows. Once the arms are up straight, interlock your fingers, turn your hands upwards so that the palms are facing the ceiling. Watch video shared below to see how Diwekar does it.

3. Now take your arms behind your ears, without pushing your head in front. Count till 5 and stay in this position.

4. Sit sideways on a chair. Place your arms on the back of the chair by twisting your spine. Lift your chest up. Move your shoulder blades up. Try to move from your lower abdomen towards the chair. Your shoulder blades should be back an inwards.

5. Now stand in front of the chair. Put your arms on the side of the chair, lift your fingers up (watch video at 4.43 for reference). Move back by lifting your arms up. Your back should be straight. Do not let your arms fall.

Try these stretches and it can help in giving you relief from muscle spasms in upper back and neck.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

