Trump's Junk Food Remark Sparks Debate: Here's What Processed Foods Really Do To Your Body

U.S. President Donald Trump joked that the secret to feeling young might just be indulging in unhealthy food. Speaking from the White House on Monday, the 79-year-old president admitted he doesn't follow a particularly healthy diet, yet insists he feels as energetic as he did 50 years ago. "I feel literally the same," Trump said. "Not because I eat the best foods. Maybe they are the best foods. Who knows what the best foods are? Maybe junk food is good and the other food is no good." He went on to suggest that diet may not play as big a role in health as many believe. "I know people who eat the best meals, they go to restaurants, order celery and all that. Meanwhile, I'll have steak and everything else. And I've seen plenty of people who spend their lives watching their weight, and then they kick the bucket. And here I am, I feel great."

It is important to note that from obesity and fatty liver disease to poor gut health and even brain fog, a diet packed with processed foods can gradually affect almost every organ in the body. Experts worldwide are now warning that ultra-processed foods are one of the biggest drivers of modern lifestyle diseases.

What Are Junk Food?

Junk food refers to food products that are high in calories primarily from sugar or fat and often high in sodium, while providing very low nutritional value (low fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals). These foods are typically ultra-processed, designed to be hyper-palatable, and offer "empty calories.

Also read: Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods To Cognitive Decline And Dementia Risk

According to a study in journal Advances in Nutrition, ultra-processed foods (UPFs) now dominate modern diets, making up over 50% of total energy intake in many high-income countries. These products defined by the NOVA system as industrial formulations with minimal whole food content are consistently associated with poor health outcomes.

Ultra-processed foods are items that go through heavy industrial processing and often contain preservatives, artificial flavours, refined sugar, excess salt and unhealthy fats. Common examples include:

Chips and packaged snacks

Instant noodles

Sugary cereals

Soft drinks

Processed meats

Frozen fast food

Packaged desserts and candies

These foods are designed to be extremely tasty, convenient and addictive. According to experts, additives such as MSG and artificial flavour enhancers can stimulate the brain's reward system, making people crave more food even after they are full.

How Junk Food Affects Your Body

1. Weight Gain and Obesity

Processed foods are usually high in calories but low in fibre and protein. This means they don't keep you full for long, leading to overeating. Research published in the journal Cancer has established a strong, consistent link between high consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and an increased risk of general obesity, abdominal fat accumulation, and visceral fat deposition. High UPF intake is associated with a 23% to 30.2% increase in mean waist circumference, which is a key indicator of abdominal obesity. Sugary beverages and fast food can also spike blood sugar rapidly, increasing hunger again within hours.

2. Higher Risk of Heart Disease

Many processed foods contain trans fats, refined oils and excessive sodium. Over time, these can raise blood pressure, increase bad cholesterol levels and damage blood vessels. A diet high in junk food has been associated with a greater risk of heart attacks, stroke and hypertension.

3. Fatty Liver Disease

One of the biggest hidden dangers of processed food is its effect on the liver. Excess sugar, especially fructose found in sugary drinks and packaged foods, gets converted into fat inside the liver. Over time, this can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a condition now increasingly seen even in young adults.

4. Gut Health Problems

Your gut bacteria thrive on fibre-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Junk food, however, disrupts this balance. A processed-food-heavy diet may lead to bloating, constipation, poor digestion and inflammation in the gut. Some experts also believe unhealthy gut bacteria may affect immunity and mental health.

5. Brain Fog and Mood Changes

Studies suggest ultra-processed foods may influence mental well-being too. Diets high in sugar and unhealthy fats have been linked with mood swings, poor concentration and increased risk of anxiety or depression. Experts say the gut-brain connection plays a major role here. Poor nutrition may affect neurotransmitters that regulate mood and focus.

6. Increased Risk of Diabetes

Frequent intake of sugary drinks, desserts and refined carbs can make the body resistant to insulin over time. This raises the risk of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. Doctors say the combination of inactivity and processed eating is especially dangerous for younger adults.

7. Constant Cravings and Overeating

Many people notice they feel hungry again shortly after eating chips, burgers or sugary snacks. Experts say processed foods are engineered to hit the "bliss point" of salt, sugar and fat, which encourages overeating.

Also read: 56% Of People Consume Ultra-Processed Foods: How Your 'Quick Commerce' Diet Is Driving India's Disease Burden

Can You Still Eat Junk Food Occasionally?

Health experts are not asking people to completely eliminate fast food forever. The concern is regular dependence on ultra-processed meals replacing healthier home-cooked foods. An occasional burger or pizza is unlikely to cause harm. Problems begin when processed foods become a daily habit. Experts recommend:

Eating more whole foods

Increasing protein and fibre intake

Reducing sugary beverages

Choosing home-cooked meals more often

Reading nutrition labels carefully

The viral discussion sparked by Trump's food comments reflects a larger global conversation around modern eating habits. While junk food may offer convenience and instant satisfaction, long-term overconsumption can seriously affect physical and mental health. As experts continue to study ultra-processed foods, one message is becoming increasingly clear: what you eat every day matters more than occasional indulgence.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.