Forget Why You Entered Room? Experts Say It Could Be Brain Fog; Possible Causes Listed

There must have been times when you entered a room and forgot why you were there, found it difficult to complete a conversation, or took longer than usual to understand things. We call this “brain fog.” Brain fog is a temporary state where your brain doesn't feel as sharp as usual. It affects how you think, remember, and concentrate, making even simple daily tasks feel harder. Your thoughts may feel slow or cloudy, and you may forget words or lose your train of thought while speaking. In a recent conversation with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary discussed how brain fog can be fixed by addressing its root causes. "Brain fog is very dangerous. How do I fix this?" asked the actress.

"It's not random, it's biochemical," said Chowdhary.

She explained that starting the day with a teaspoon of ghee, butter, or coconut oil can help support brain function. The nutritionist also recommended adding fresh turmeric root – not powdered turmeric – along with black pepper, as this combination may help reduce neuro-inflammation.

According to her, healthy fats improve brain cell communication, while turmeric helps calm inflammation that can slow thinking.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu said she personally loves lion's mane, a medicinal mushroom known for supporting nerve growth factor (NGF). Rashi Chowdhary added that lion's mane made a noticeable difference for her, but stressed the importance of quality.

"You want the powder to be made from the fruiting body, not mycelium. That's when it's actually effective," she said. Chowdhary recommended adding half a teaspoon of lion's mane powder to coffee, liquorice tea, or another morning drink.

She also highlighted creatine monohydrate as a powerful nootropic that helps improve brain energy availability, especially for people dealing with mental fatigue, poor sleep, or stress.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.