This Nutritionist-Approved Homemade Mix Boosts Melatonin, Improves Sleep; DIY Guide Inside

Sleep problems have quietly become one of the most common health complaints today. Late nights, constant screen time, irregular meals, stress, and overthinking often push sleep to the bottom of the priority list. When rest does not come easily, many people turn to quick fixes like sleeping pills or melatonin supplements. They may work for a while, but over time, dependency increases and natural sleep cycles suffer.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has addressed this issue in an Instagram video. She shares a simple, food-based sleep support powder. As the nutritionist explains, "Melatonin isn't the villain. Dependency is." Her approach focuses on helping the body produce melatonin naturally, instead of relying on high-dose supplements night after night.

What This Natural Sleep Powder Does

According to Nagpal, this homemade mix works gently and gradually. It does not override hormones. Instead, it supports the body's sleep pathways and calms the nervous system.

Here is how each ingredient plays a role:

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds help the body produce melatonin. They are also rich in minerals that support relaxation and better sleep quality.

Almonds

Almonds are high in magnesium. Magnesium is known to relax muscles and improve sleep depth, making it easier to stay asleep.

White Sesame Seeds

White sesame seeds support the brain's ability to make melatonin naturally. They also add healthy fats that support hormone balance.

Dry Dates Powder

Dates provide natural carbs. These help sleep-supporting nutrients work better and improve absorption.

Nutmeg

Just a pinch helps calm the nervous system. Nutmeg has long been used in traditional remedies to support relaxation.

How To Make The Sleep Powder

Palak Nagpal suggests dry roasting pumpkin seeds, almonds, and sesame seeds separately on low heat. Once cooled, grind them into a fine powder. Mix in the dates powder and nutmeg at the end. Store it in an airtight container for up to three to four weeks.

How To Use It

Take one teaspoon of this powder 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime with warm milk of your choice. The nutritionist reminds viewers that this is food-based support and not a replacement for medical advice or prescribed treatment.

The key message is clear. Sleep improves when routines, stress, digestion, and nutrition work together. Sometimes, the best solutions come from simple foods, not stronger pills.

