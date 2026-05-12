This Enzyme In Pineapples Could Benefit Your Health In Many Ways

Pineapples are often loved for their sweet, refreshing taste, especially during summer, but the fruit also contains a powerful natural enzyme that may offer several health benefits. Known as bromelain, this enzyme has gained attention for its potential role in digestion, inflammation control, recovery after exercise, and even immune support. Found mainly in the fruit and stem of pineapples, bromelain has been studied for years in both nutrition and medical research. While pineapple alone is not a miracle cure, experts say regularly including it as part of a balanced diet may support overall wellness in multiple ways.

What Is Bromelain?

According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, bromelain is a mixture of proteolytic (protein-digesting) enzymes found in the fruit and stem of the pineapple plant (Ananas comosus). While highly regarded for aiding protein digestion, research indicates it is a versatile enzyme complex with significant anti-inflammatory and therapeutic properties. Its main function is to help break down proteins, which is why it is often associated with digestive support. Bromelain is also available in supplement form and has been studied for several therapeutic uses.

Also read: Add Pineapple To Your Diet To Reap Its Amazing Benefits

How Can It Help Digestion?

Because bromelain helps digest proteins, it may support smoother digestion and reduce feelings of heaviness after meals. Some studies suggest it may help with:

Bloating

Indigestion

Mild digestive discomfort

However, more research is still needed to confirm its long-term digestive benefits.

May Help Reduce Inflammation

One of bromelain's most researched benefits is its anti-inflammatory potential. Researchers believe it may help reduce swelling and inflammation linked to:

Sports injuries

Muscle soreness

Sinus issues

This is why bromelain is sometimes used in recovery supplements.

Could Support Immunity

Pineapple is already rich in vitamin C, and bromelain may further support immune function by influencing inflammatory responses in the body. Some research suggests it could help the body respond better during infections or inflammation.

Other Possible Benefits

Preliminary studies have also explored bromelain's role in:

Supporting wound healing

Improving recovery after surgery

Relieving sinus congestion

However, scientists say larger studies are still needed before firm conclusions can be made.

Are There Any Risks?

For most people, eating pineapple in moderation is safe. But excessive intake or bromelain supplements may sometimes cause:

Mouth irritation

Stomach discomfort

Allergic reactions in sensitive individuals

People taking blood-thinning medication should also consult a doctor before using bromelain supplements.

Also read: Pineapples Help In Improving Digestion Of Proteins: Here's How

The Best Way To Include Pineapple In Your Diet

You can enjoy pineapple:

Fresh as a snack

In smoothies

Added to salads

Fresh pineapple generally contains more active bromelain than heavily processed forms. Bromelain, the natural enzyme found in pineapples, may offer several potential health benefits ranging from digestive support to inflammation control. While more research is still ongoing, experts say pineapple can be a nutritious addition to a balanced diet, offering hydration, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally beneficial compounds that support overall health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.