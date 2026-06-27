The first weeks after a baby comes into the world are critical for growth, development and overall health. This is when a baby's body and brain grow quickly, and parents get used to having a baby. For many families, one of the major choices they must make is how to provide for their baby's needs when it comes to feeding. Although breastfeeding is recommended as the best source of nutrition, it is also important to know that infant formula can provide a safe, nutritionally complete alternative when breastfeeding is not an option.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) advise exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life as far as possible. Breast milk is specifically formulated to provide the infant with the nutrition he or she needs and contains a mixture of nutrients that can never be duplicated.

Breast milk provides an optimal mix of protein, carbohydrate, healthy fat, vitamins, minerals and water for healthy growth. What's more, it's a living fluid containing antibodies, enzymes, hormones, and immune cells that help keep infants healthy against infections in early infancy when their immune system is growing.

There are consistent studies indicating that infants who are given exclusive breast feeding are less likely to develop common childhood diseases like diarrhoea, respiratory tract infections, ear infections and some gastrointestinal diseases. Breastfeeding also helps a baby's gut microbiome and digestive system to develop properly, this is important for immunity and long-term health. More recent studies have indicated that breastfeeding could also lower the risk of becoming obese, developing type 2 diabetes and having allergic diseases later in life.

Breast milk is constantly changing to meet a baby's needs, which is one of the most interesting properties of breast milk. Colostrum is the first milk that a mother produces after giving birth, and is packed with antibodies and immune-boosting substances that offer newborns much-needed protection. The content of breast milk varies naturally throughout the course of a baby's development, providing the nutrients and energy that are needed during each stage. This is an amazing property of the ability to change in response to a baby's needs, which infant formula does not attempt to replicate.

Breastfeeding not only benefits the baby, it benefits the mother as well. It helps to increase the levels of hormones which promote the uterus returning to its normal size after birth, helping with postpartum bleeding and recovery. Breastfeeding also fosters the baby's relationship with the mother because the baby is physically close to the mother and also touching her skin. Further, breastfeeding has been shown to reduce the risk of osteoporosis, ovarian cancer and breast cancer later in life.

While there are many benefits to breastfeeding - it is important to be aware that not all mothers can breastfeed. Sometimes breast feeding may be challenging or impossible due to medical issues, some medications, low milk production, mother's illness, work responsibilities, mental health, or other factors. In such situations, parents should not feel guilty or judged for choosing infant formula.

The modern infant formula has changed considerably over the years, and is scientifically formulated with all the essential nutrients that promote a baby's healthy growth and development. Formula can provide an infant with the proper nutrition when prepared and fed properly. Proper nutrition of every baby no matter how they are fed is the most important objective.

It's important that parents also keep in mind that feeding isn't just about nutrition, it's about nurturing. Responsive feeding, cuddling, eye contact and loving gestures play a big role in the emotional security and healthy development of all babies, regardless of whether they are breastfed or formula fed.

Each family is different and it may be necessary to seek advice from a qualified paediatrician who can then advise the parents based on the baby's health, the mother's health and the family's individual circumstances. Judgment and comparisons are out of place when it comes to feeding babies. Rather, families need trusted, accurate information, practical assistance and a compassionate guide.

Breast milk is the best food for babies for mothers who can and choose to give it, as it contains a unique composition that is unmatched and has immune protective properties. Meanwhile, parents who have to use infant formula can also take heart that they are choosing a safe and nutritious alternative to breastfeeding.

In the end, the well-fed, loved and cared-for baby is the first priority. Parental support in making informed feeding decisions lays the foundation for healthy growth, development and lifelong well-being.

(By Dr. Sanjay Majmudar, Consultant Paediatrician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara)

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