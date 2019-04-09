Pineapples Help In Improving Digestion Of Proteins: Here's How

Pineapples can be easily added to your diet

Pineapple is a juicy fruit which is packed with essential nutrients, essential antioxidants and numerous other healthy compounds that can fight inflammation and reduce onset of diseases. Some of the many health benefits pineapples include improving immunity, speeding up recovery after surgery and improving digestion. Pineapple is loaded with essential nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, fibre, potassium, folate, potassium, iron, riboflavin, manganese, copper and magnesium to name a few.

Health benefits of pineapples

Agrees lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, who shared a post on Instagram talking about the many health benefits of pineapple and the numerous ways in which it can help you. He writes that pineapple is loaded with enzyme bromelain. Bromelain has medicinal properties and is used for reducing swelling of the nose and sinuses after a surgery or an injury. Bromelain can help in reducing joint pain. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing joint pain. Pineapple can ease symptoms of arthritis.

Eating pineapple can detox the lungs. If you have been on a binge drinking spree, pineapple is the fruit for you! Benefits of pineapple for lungs can be especially helpful for athletes. It enables the lungs to work smoothly and help in expulsion of toxins.

Pineapples can boost your immunity, thus helping in preventing diseases and aiding faster recovery. Digestion of proteins and meats can be better if you include pineapple in diet. Bromelain is a digestive enzyme that helps in breaking down protein into its building blocks, including amino acids. This in turn improves digestion and absorption of proteins.

How to eat pineapples to reap maximum benefits from them?

The trick is to consume pineapples in the right quantity. Fruits, it eaten in abundance, may not be as beneficial or healthy for you.

Pineapples are best when eaten on an empty stomach. Prefer eating them during earlier part of the days or during afternoon. Do not eat pineapples after meals. You can probably eat them 30 minutes before your meal. "Fruits are best digested on an empty stomach," informs Luke.

Thus, pineapple is definitely easy to add to your diet. They are sweet to taste and super affordable. You can add them to your smoothies, salads and even pizzas!

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

