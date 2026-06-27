If you think strong thighs are only important for walking, running or exercising, think again. Strong legs are often associated with better fitness, but they may offer several health benefits beyond exercise.

According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, building stronger thighs can support blood sugar control, heart health and even brain function, making leg strength an important part of overall health and longevity.

In a recent Instagram video, Jain says the thigh muscles are among the largest muscles in the body and play a key role in maintaining good health. She adds that strengthening the legs can offer several long-term health benefits.

“If I was your nutritionist, then I would ask you to have thicker thighs because that is going to save your life,” she says in the video.

May Help Regulate Blood Sugar

Jain explains that larger and stronger thigh muscles absorb more glucose. This can help reduce blood sugar spikes and improve the body's insulin sensitivity, which is important for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.

Supports Brain Health

According to the nutritionist, stronger thighs are also linked to better brain health. She says that good leg strength is associated with improved memory and cognitive function.

Benefits Heart Health

Jain says stronger leg muscles also support cardiovascular health by helping improve your heart health and helping in pumping of blood back towards the heart. This, she says, contributes to better heart health and may support a longer, healthier life.

Train Your Legs

To gain these benefits, Jain encourages people to include leg-strengthening exercises in their fitness routine. In the caption accompanying her video, Jain summed up the message in a simple line, "Stronger thighs can help you live longer."

How To Make Your Legs Stronger?

To build stronger legs, include exercises like squats, lunges, calf raises and deadlifts in your workout routine at least two to three times a week. Combine strength training with activities such as walking, cycling or running, eat a balanced diet rich in protein, stay hydrated and get enough sleep. Regular stretching and proper rest also help muscles recover, improve flexibility and become stronger over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.