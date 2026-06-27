Having a balanced diet is an essential step to maintaining one's health. While it may be difficult to figure out if your body lacks nutrients, there are signs that you must never ignore. Our body often indicates for weeks, or even months, about nutritional deficiencies, dietician Nmami Agarwal has revealed.



“Clicking joints, premature grey hair, or brittle nails may not always be ‘just ageing.' In some cases, they can be linked to nutritional gaps that deserve attention,” Agarwal shared in an Instagram post on Thursday.



According to the dietician, there are three big signs that your body lacks nutrients.



1. Clicking joints: If your joints keep making a clicking sound, it may not just be a sign of ageing. Your body needs magnesium to relax your muscles, and vitamin C for collagen production. Collagen in particular, is needed for cartilage, joints and connective tissue.



2. Premature greying hair: Your greying hair is not just a sign of stress. It can also point towards a lack of B12, iron, folate or copper in your body. A lack of any of these reduces the flow of oxygen to your tresses, leading to lower production of melanin, the pigment responsible for hair colour.



3. Nails breakage: Nails are made of keratin, a type of protein. Agarwal said that brittle nails could indicate that your body needs more protein, biotin, zinc or iron. A lack of any of these nutrients also slows nail growth and makes them weak.



Agarwal added that these signs may not just point towards a lack of nutrients; they can also indicate other issues. The nutritionist cautioned her followers to not indulge in self-diagnosis based on a single symptom.



A balanced diet, regular exercise and supplements, if needed, can help one gain more nutrients. Adequate levels of iron, zinc, magnesium, protein and folate can make a person feel more active and healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.