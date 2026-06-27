A few years back, if someone asked for a phone number, for directions to some place, or even the capital of a distant country, we would probably stop for a second and think before saying anything. Nowadays, our first instinct is more like to grab a smartphone straight away. And at the same time, rather than looking up the information ourselves, we often ask AI tools to summarise, to break it down, to write stuff, to compute, and yes, to work through the problems sort of on our behalf, without us really doing the hard part.

This shift raises an uncomfortable but important question: are we becoming smarter because we have access to more information than ever before, or are we slowly exercising our brains less?

The worry isn't completely new. Back in 2011, researchers Betsy Sparrow, Jenny Liu, and Daniel Wegner published a major study, that basically introduced what people now call the "Google Effect" . Their work suggested that when folks figured the info would be sitting online later, they tended to recall less of the actual facts and more the location, like where to fetch it. so essentially, our minds started treating the internet like an outside memory stash, instead of trying to keep everything in-house.

At the time, this seemed like a harmless adaptation. After all, why memorise facts when they are only a few clicks away?

But the arrival of generative AI has taken this concept much further.

Unlike Google, which requires users to search compare sources and sort out information, AI tools often just hand over ready-made answers. This convenience is, pretty undeniably, useful. Students can grasp tricky ideas faster, professionals can automate repeatable chores and everyday users can pull information within seconds, it feels effortless.

But, lately researchers are starting to look at the less visible side of this convenience... the hidden cost, the part that is not so obvious at first.

A 2025 study looked at how generative AI might shape cognitive effort and it found that when people use AI more often, they tend to put in less mental work when it comes to problem solving and sorting through information. The researchers called it "cognitive offloading" , which is basically doing the mental tasks more outward, like shifting them away from our brains and toward external tools.

Think about how often you work out a tip without using a calculator, remembering a friends phone number, or getting around without GPS. A lot of these everyday abilities have already been passed to technology. AI might just be stretching that same pattern even further into spots people used to say were "uniquely human", like writing, reasoning, and decision-making, sort of.

Now, some newer signals say this needs more careful attention. A 2025 study looking at AI use and critical thinking showed that when people relied more on AI tools, their critical thinking scores tended to be lower. Cognitive offloading seems to be the bridge there. The researchers also mentioned that folks who leaned on AI more often were less likely to sink their teeth into the problems themselves, instead of just taking the result.

An additional study from MIT, as reported in 2026, said something like that AI help did boost participants' short term capability to spot misinformation, but when people leaned on it too much, their own checking skills sort of got weaker as time went on. In other words they were better at pulling correct answers, however they became worse at judging what's true without that technological backup, you know.

That doesn't mean AI is making us less intelligent.

In fact, many experts argue the opposite. Human history is filled with technologies that changed how we think. Writing reduced the need to memorise long oral histories. Calculators reduced mental arithmetic. GPS reduced the need to navigate using maps. Yet these inventions also freed up mental resources for more complex tasks.

The real issue may not be whether we use AI, but how we use it.

When AI starts acting like a thinking companion instead of a full on thinking replacement, it can honestly make learning feel better and more grounded. If you get it to unpack a concept, question what you're assuming, or even lay out a few distinct angles, you usually end up with a more well rounded grasp , not just something surface level. The trouble starts when people simply take the output as "done" and don't bother to question it, or when they lean on the AI before they've tried to think for themselves.

The brain works like a muscle too, sort of, it gets stronger when its actually challenged, and it can get weaker when it is not really used. Things like walking through long-form material, solving puzzles, learning a new language, debating viewpoints , and doing careful focused problem solving all help keep cognitive fitness alive.

As AI gets woven into day to day life, the point shouldn't be to dodge these tools. That would be kind of unrealistic, honestly. Instead, we need to use them on purpose, intentionally. Let AI take care of the routine stuff, but don't let it replace curiosity, reflection, or critical thinking.

The future may not belong to people who know the most facts. It may belong to those who know when to rely on technology and when to rely on their own minds.

And that balance could determine whether AI becomes our greatest intellectual assistant - or an invisible crutch.

(Dr. Surbhi Chaturvedi, Consultant - Neurology and Head of Stroke Program, Aster Whitefield Hospital)

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