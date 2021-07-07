This Combination Of Probiotics And Prebiotics Can Do Wonders To Your Gut Health: Here's How

Gut health: Yogurt is a probiotic food that can help boost growth of healthy bacteria in the gut

Your gut health is linked with your overall health in more ways than one. An unhealthy gut can lead to some unpleasant symptoms like constipation, diarrhoea, heartburn, bloating and more. Adding probiotics and prebiotics to your diet can help keep your gut healthy. The probiotics boost the production of healthy bacteria in the gut, on the other hand, prebiotics feed the healthy bacteria in the gut. Many foods are naturally loaded with these two. But can you consume probiotics and prebiotics together and how? Let's find out the answers straight from expert.

Gut health: Can you combine prebiotics and probiotics?

Your diet has a strong impact on your gut health. Fermented foods and probiotics are well-known probiotics you should be consuming. Banana, garlic, onion and apples are some prebiotic foods.

On the same, Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra adds, "You are what you eat. Or more accurately, you are what you feed the trillions of little critters that live in your gut."

In a recent Instagram post, she informs that you can have prebiotics and probiotics together and this combination can rev up your gut health.

"Prebiotic fibres help feed and strengthen probiotic bacteria. Taking the two in combination can help make your probiotics more effective. Healthy bacteria encounter prebiotic food sources as soon as the probiotics reach the intestines. This helps feed the bacteria and allows them to reproduce so that they can fight off harmful bacteria in the gut microbiome," she mentions in her post.

How to combine these two?

The nutritionist shared a simple combination of probiotics and prebiotics that you can prepare at home in no time. You need to take some yogurt and add freshly chopped mango to it. Lastly, add some soaked sabja seeds to the top. This is a healthy snack that can help you curb sweet cravings. So, if you are trying to lose weight, enjoy this simple snack and keep your digestion healthy. High fibre content of mangoes and sabja seeds will also keep hunger pangs at bay.

"Yogurt is one of the best sources of probiotics, which may boost digestive health by reducing the symptoms of common gastrointestinal disorders, such as bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Mango has digestive enzymes, water, dietary fibre and other compounds that aid different aspects of digestive health."

"Basil seeds are packed with fibre, pectin has prebiotic benefits, means it may nourish and increase beneficial gut bacteria. This includes anti-inflammatory bacteria that support gut health."

So, next time try this super delicious snack packed with a combination of prebiotic and probiotic for a healthy gut.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.