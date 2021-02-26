Boost Your Gut Health With Curd: Try These Interesting Curd Preparations Today!

Curd can help you boost gut health and keep digestive issue at bay

Your gut health is linked with different body processes. The gut microbiome should contain a healthy balance of the good and bad bacteria. Any disturbance in the gut can leads to symptoms like an upset stomach, unintentional changes in weight, constant fatigue, improper sleep, skin issues, food intolerance and more. A healthy diet can help you keep your gut healthy intact. Adding probiotics to diet promotes the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. One of the best probiotics you can add to your diet is curd as it is loaded with healthy bacteria.

Not just better gut health, curd is also a perfect weight loss-friendly snack. When trying to lose weight, it is important to choose healthy snacks to beat hunger pangs between meals. Curd contains fewer calories and enough protein. It is also a good source of calcium. Here are some interesting ways to add curd to your diet to give a boost to your gut health and keep your body weight healthy.

Gut health: Add curd to diet in these many ways

1. Raita

Adding raita to your meals will not only make your meals interesting but also offer health benefits. It can provide you with probiotics and add a tasty delight to your meals. You can prepare raita with seasonal vegetables and fruits.

Add the goodness of seasonal fruits to curd

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Make a dip

Swap your unhealthy dips with curd or hung curd. You can add some herbs to your curd and pair it with crunchy veggies to beat hunger pangs. This combination can keep you full for longer and help maintain a healthy weight.

3. Add nuts and fruits

Add additional nutrients to your curd. Chop nuts and fresh fruits as a topping for your curd. It will add the goodness of these power-packed sources of nutrients. You can also sprinkle some seeds on the top.

4. Healthy smoothie

You can prepare a smoothie with curd. You can add the goodness of the fruits of your choice. Prepare a post-workout smoothie or add it to your breakfast.

Prepare a post-workout smoothie with curd for a healthy gut

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Buttermilk

It is another interesting way to add probiotics to your diet. It is easier to digest and leaves a cooling effect on your body. Drinking buttermilk can also reduce acidity and constipation.

So, give these a try and keep your gut function intact!

