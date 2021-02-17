Rev Up Your Gut Health With This Common Vegetable: Know Other Notable Health Benefits

Cabbage is loaded with vitamin C, iron, fibre and much more

Your gut affects multiple body functions. It is essential to create a healthy balance of bacteria inside your gut. Upset stomach, changes in body weight, constant fatigue, inadequate sleep, skin irritation and food intolerance are signs of an unhealthy gut. Your diet plays a significant role in maintaining a healthy gut. Adding enough probiotics and prebiotics to diet can work wonders for your gut health. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share the benefits of one seasonal vegetable that can boost your gut health. It can also offer your multiple other health benefits. Keep reading to know more about this common vegetable.

Boost your gut health with cabbage!

"Cabbage is an exceptionally wonderful gut-loving, heart-healthy vegetable. It has soluble and insoluble fibre which makes it an excellent gut living veggie. The soluble fibre acts as a rich fuel for gut-friendly bacteria, particularly lactobacilli and bifidobacteria. The insoluble fibre in cabbage keeps the digestive system healthy by promoting healthy and regular bowel movements," the nutritionist mentions in her post.

Other health benefits of cabbage

Batra also highlights that cabbage is well-packed with nutrients and is one of the most pocket-friendly vegetables. It can help combat inflammation and load up your diet with key vitamins like iron, manganese and antioxidants like polyphenols and sulfur.

It is also loaded with vitamin C which promotes formations of collagen and helps the body easily absorb iron and folates. Vitamin C is also beneficial for your immune system.

Adding cabbage to your diet is also known to help lower bad cholesterol levels as it binds with cholesterol in the gut and restrict it from getting absorbed into the blood. It also contains beneficial plant components.

Cabbage also promotes heart health. Anthocyanins present in cabbage are known for controlling heart disease risk. It also controls heart disease risk factors like inflammations and high blood pressure.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure increases your heart disease risk. Cabbage contains potassium which assists in regulating your blood pressure numbers.

You can include cabbage in your diet in various ways. Kimchi is one of the probiotic dishes that you can prepare for a healthy gut.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)

