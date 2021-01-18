Gut Health: Make Your Meals Exciting With This Interesting Curd / Raita Preparation Recommended By Expert

Homeset curd provides you with probiotics that can improve your gut flora

Highlights Nellikai Thayir Pachadi is a yogurt-based dish from Tamil Nadu

It is prepared with coconut, mustard seeds and green chilli

It also contains amla, which is extremely rich in vitamin c

A bowl of curd with at least one meal of the day is a pure must, nutritionists believe. From Rujuta Diwekar to Nmami Agarwal and Munmun Ganeriwal, celebrity nutritionists say that a bowl of home-set curd can do wonders to your digestive health and gut health, and even immunity. Ganeriwal for instance, recently revealed on Instagram that she is a "through and through raita girl". She adds that her meal seems incomplete without dahi and that this is something many people will relate to.

One bowl or cup of homeset curd can provide you with probiotics, calcium and Vitamin D. Setting curd with a handful of black raisins can provide benefits like less inflammation, healthy teeth, less cholesterol and constipation, according to Mumbai-based Diwekar.

Interesting raita preparation which offers a variety of health benefits

Ganeriwal, who is also the nutritionist of actress Taapsee Pannu, shared another interesting way of adding curd to your diet. Nellikai Thayir Pachadi is a traditional yogurt-based dish from Tamil Nadu. Ganeriwal says that it is delicious, traditional and super nutritious!

Pachadi is a kind of raita, which has curd as the main ingredient. To prepare it, you need to grind coconut, green chilli and mustard together. This spice mix renders a unique flavour to the dish. Traditionally, Pachadi is made using seasonal vegetables. But the Nellikai Thayir Pachadi is particularly prepared by using season's fresh amlas, informs Ganeriwal.

So along with the goodness of curd, this raita will also provide you with the healthy fats in coconut, and the abundance of vitamin c in amla. Amla is currently in season so it is actually the perfect time to have this fruit. This is something that even Diwekar suggests-ek amle ka dose, harr roz-as she puts it.

"Eating Amla on a daily basis ensures a healthy long life. One of the richest sources of Vitamin C, it equips your body to fight infections and improves the body's immune response. It also helps in digestion by stimulating the secretion of gastric and digestive juices," writes Ganeriwal in the caption of her post.

Try this amazing raita today, to get probiotics, fibre, vitamin c and so much more. It will benefit your gut, which in turn will help in boosting your immunity immensely.

