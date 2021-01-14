Move Over Lemonade.. Try A Refreshing Glass Of Amla Sherbet To Feel Perked Up While Working From Home

Amla sherbet can provide you with your daily dose of Vitamin C

Want to up your vitamin c intake? How about a refreshing glass of amla sherbet? The drink is very much like a lemonade, only with much more dose of the immunity-boosting vitamin. "Nothing can be more refreshing and uplifting than an amla sherbet," writes nutritionist Jinal Shah in her Instagram post dedicated to the goodness of amla sherbet. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that you must have one amla every day.

Reasons to have a glass of amla sherbet right now

An amla a day, keeps colds, coughs and flu away, believes Diwekar. The Indian gooseberry has been consumed by people in our country for generations, thanks to its therapeutic and medicinal benefits. It can help you stay strong and healthy during harsh winter, which is very much on right now.

For those seeking weight loss, inclusion of amla in diet can be the ideal choice. The fruit can prevent sluggishness which makes you miss workouts, and can also help in burning fat and sport a similar waist.

You can consume amla as it is, if you are okay with the sour taste of the fruit. Other ways to consume it is of course a glass of amla sherbet, amla achar, chyawanprash or murabba.

It makes sense to eat amla right now as it is in season. It is also grown locally, is easily available and costs nothing on the pocket. "Amla provides 20 times the Vitamin C or orange. Drinking a glass of amla sherbet can keep you energetic and perked up, especially with work from home," Shah writes in the caption of her post.

Regular intake of amla can help in keeping your skin supple and hair lustrous, she adds.

Amla can help in preventing cough and cold in winter

Other benefits of eating amla every day

Diabetics can eat amla, without worrying about any spike in their blood sugar levels. The fruit can help in improving insulin sensitivity and also regulates blood sugar levels. But do check with your expert first.

Vitamin C in amla helps in boosting immunity, which in turn can facilitate speedy healing of wounds.

Amla has cardio-protective abilities and can help in regulating production of cholesterol. This makes amla good for heart health.

Vitmain C in iron can help in better assimilation of iron in the body. People with iron deficiency or anaemia can benefit by regularly including amla in their diet. The fruit can also help in boosting haemoglobin levels.

All in all, amla should be your go-to fruit if you are looking to improve you health. Go grab a glass of amla sherbet now!

