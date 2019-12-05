Beat Bitter Taste Of Amla With This Sweet-Sour Amla Candy You Can Have Daily

Amla benefits: You can store amla candy in a glass jar and preserve for many days

If there is one superfood which must be a part of your diet in winter, it is amla! An excellent source of Vitamin C, amla is a storehouse of antioxidants beneficial for the body. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho believes that the fruit is an inexpensive superfood which offers a myriad of health benefits. You can consume amla as a murabba, or you can amla juice. Amla can also be used for chutneys and pickles. There are multiple reasons for including amla in your diet during winter. Firstly, the fruit can give a boost to your immunity, thanks to Vitamin C in it. Besides, this juicy fruit can help you fight cold, help you have amazing skin and hair, and also offer relief from pain.

In this article, we are going to talk about amla candy, an interesting and easy way to include amla in your diet. Amla has a slightly bitter and sour taste and that's the reason many people refrain from consuming it. However, this amla candy, as shared by Luke on Facebook, can be relished by both kids and adults. It is quick and easy to prepare and requires minimal ingredients.

Including amla in your diet can have amazing effects on your skin and hair

Amla candy: An easy and delicious way to include amla in your diet

For preparing amla candy, you need amla (250 gms). Remove the seeds by soaking them in hot water and cutting them into slices. You also need jaggery powder (150 gm), rock salt (2 tsp) and jeera powder (1 tsp).

Now, take the amla and coat them with jaggery, rock salt and jeera powder. This mixture needs to be kept aside for at least 2 days. Amla is likely to set out some water. You need to sieve this water. Do not discard the water.

Having properly sieved amla, sun dry it for 2-3 days. Avoid drying it completely. Some moisture needs to be left in amla. Once done, sprinkle some jaggery on the amla cany and store it in an airtight container.

This amla candy is a tastier version of amla murabba or raw amla or amla juice. Regular consumption of amla candy can help you with digestion as it is rich in fibre. Antioxidants-rich amla can help in fighting free radicals and the damage caused by them.

Amla can give a boost to your digestive health

The benefit of amla candy over other ways to include amla in diet as that the candy can be carried to work or even when you're travelling. It has sweet and sour taste and can be the immunity-boosting shot you can chew on, daily!

So, if the bitter taste of amla was keeping you from including amla in your diet, then this candy version can be the best fix.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

