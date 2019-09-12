Alma Benefits: Cure High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Iron Deficiency And Many More; Learn The Right Method To Consume Alma

Amla benefits: Diabetes patients can use amla to control blood sugar levels naturally

Amla also called the Indian gooseberry is loaded with health benefits. Ayurveda has also highlighted the benefits of amla and its medicinal properties. From skin to diabetes, it can give you a numerous benefits. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho also highlighted the benefits of amla in his recent posts on social media. "Amla is rich in vitamin C, iron and other nutrients. In India, iron deficiency is quite common. Anemia and low levels of haemoglobin are some common conditions which affect a huge population as many pregnant women as well. A good diet and perfect lifestyle can bridge this gap along with amla," Luke explained.

Health benefits of amla explained by Luke Coutinho

1. Amla for immunity

Vitamin C and antioxidants play a role in boosting immunity. It can be consumed by children, adults and senior citizens. Amla candy is also an interesting recipe to prepare which involves amla, jaggery and rock salt. Two or three pieces of it can be consumed right after meals.

2. Amla for hair and skin

Alma improves your hair and skin. It is a well-known fact that a mixture amla powder and yogurt can be applied on both skin and hair. It can clean your scalp and help you get rid of dandruff. It will improve the quality of your hair and skin. Adding amla to your diet will naturally boost your skin and hair health.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Amla for better digeston

Alma can be your natural treatment for many digestive problems. Amla can help you with constipation as well. A half teaspoon of amla powder with a glass of warm waste can give some relief. Acidity and indigestion can also be controlled with amla. People with stomach ulcers can also use amla. It will leave a healing effect on your stomach.

4. Amla for diabetes

Alma is rich in chromium which helps the body to respond to insulin. Most people produce the right amount of insulin but their body cells are insensitive to insulin which is called insulin insensitivity. The presence of chromium in amla improves the cell's sensitivity to insulin, making it great for diabetics. Along with your medication amla can be added to your diabetic diet to control blood sugar levels.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Alma for better hemoglobin

The combination of amla and jaggery is great for your haemoglobin levels. These two ingredients are inexpensive which are loaded with health benefits. Amla combined with jaggery is a great booster for haemoglobin. It also increases the production of red blood cells.

Method to consume amla

Luke suggests, you can consume amla in raw form or juice it. Dried powder of mala is also an effective method. It can be used in chutney, pickles and other foods. You can change the entire nutritional value of the food consumed with this one ingredient. It is also rich in calcium and antioxidants.

To avail all these health benefits you must amla to your daily diet. Here is the method introduced by Luke to consume amla -

Take 1 teaspoon of amla powder, use a brand you determine to be good for you and genuine, half teaspoon of dry ginger powder and one teaspoon of raw unpasteurised honey. Mix all these in hot water and consume it on an empty stomach or 1 hour after meals. It is great for high blood pressure, diabetes, skin, hair, immunity, iron deficiency, acidity and indigestion.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

